This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kildare follow Dublin's lead and confirm one sponsor across four codes

Brady Family Ham are on board until 2023.

By Emma Duffy Monday 21 Jan 2019, 12:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,602 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4451101

KILDARE MEN’S and ladies football teams, hurlers and camogie sides will all have the same sponsor for the next four years in Brady Family Ham.

AO9Z8522 Brady Family Ham announced the news this morning. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

The company had already backed Kildare GAA — so the men’s footballers and hurlers — but have now renewed their sponsorship for four more years, announcing the news today.

Brady Family Ham also introduced a four-year sponsorship of Kildare LGFA and Camogie, coming as a welcome addition and bringing a huge boost to the county.

The Timahoe-based organisation’s commitment results in a ten-year sponsorship deal with Kildare GAA: they’ve been sponsors since 2013.

Their logo will appear across the jerseys, leisure wear and training gear for all Kildare football, hurling, ladies football and camogie teams. 

In doing so, they’re following Dublin’s lead in having one sponsor across four codes — AIG have backed their men’s and ladies footballers, hurlers and camógs since 2013.

There’s examples elsewhere too, one of them being Supermac’s in Galway who extended their sponsorship deal to the ladies football and camogie sides last May.

“We are proud to renew our sponsorship with Kildare GAA,” John O’Brien, managing director of O’Brien Fine Foods, said.

AO9Z8578 The deal will run to 2023. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

“In particular, we’re delighted to announce additional support of the ladies’ teams. Over the years we’ve worked together, we’ve grown a solid partnership.

“Kildare GAA, Camogie and LGFA form the backbone of the community and provide a multitude of positive benefits to all who participate in the sport. Brady Family Ham will do its utmost to support their endeavours through to 2023.”

And Kildare GAA chairman Ger Donnelly echoed his words: “We just launched our five-year strategic plan for success which outlines how we will continue to grow and thrive as a county team.

“The support of Brady Family Ham for another four years means we have the backing to make our winning ambitions a reality. We are honoured to have them on-board as our partner and we look forward to continued successes together.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    'Dalglish texts me before matches': Van Dijk praises support of Liverpool legends
    'I accept his decision': Gattuso axes Chelsea-bound Higuain
    LEINSTER
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    'Hugely excited' England boss Southgate cools Manchester United talk
    CHELSEA
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    'He can't run, can't defend, can't assist' - Rio Ferdinand savages Chelsea midfielder
    Jose Mourinho admits he once hid in laundry to skirt ban

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie