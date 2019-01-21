Kildare follow Dublin's lead and confirm one sponsor across four codes

KILDARE MEN’S and ladies football teams, hurlers and camogie sides will all have the same sponsor for the next four years in Brady Family Ham.

Brady Family Ham announced the news this morning. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

The company had already backed Kildare GAA — so the men’s footballers and hurlers — but have now renewed their sponsorship for four more years, announcing the news today.

Brady Family Ham also introduced a four-year sponsorship of Kildare LGFA and Camogie, coming as a welcome addition and bringing a huge boost to the county.

The Timahoe-based organisation’s commitment results in a ten-year sponsorship deal with Kildare GAA: they’ve been sponsors since 2013.

Their logo will appear across the jerseys, leisure wear and training gear for all Kildare football, hurling, ladies football and camogie teams.

In doing so, they’re following Dublin’s lead in having one sponsor across four codes — AIG have backed their men’s and ladies footballers, hurlers and camógs since 2013.

There’s examples elsewhere too, one of them being Supermac’s in Galway who extended their sponsorship deal to the ladies football and camogie sides last May.

“We are proud to renew our sponsorship with Kildare GAA,” John O’Brien, managing director of O’Brien Fine Foods, said.

The deal will run to 2023. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

“In particular, we’re delighted to announce additional support of the ladies’ teams. Over the years we’ve worked together, we’ve grown a solid partnership.

“Kildare GAA, Camogie and LGFA form the backbone of the community and provide a multitude of positive benefits to all who participate in the sport. Brady Family Ham will do its utmost to support their endeavours through to 2023.”

And Kildare GAA chairman Ger Donnelly echoed his words: “We just launched our five-year strategic plan for success which outlines how we will continue to grow and thrive as a county team.

“The support of Brady Family Ham for another four years means we have the backing to make our winning ambitions a reality. We are honoured to have them on-board as our partner and we look forward to continued successes together.”

