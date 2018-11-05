This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 5 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'New challenges' prompts Kildare defender to step away from senior football squad

Johnny Byrne will not be available next season for the Lilywhites.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 5 Nov 2018, 1:29 PM
1 hour ago 2,312 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4323143
Johnny Byrne in action for Kildare against Mayo last June.GAA
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Johnny Byrne in action for Kildare against Mayo last June.GAA
Johnny Byrne in action for Kildare against Mayo last June.GAA
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KILDARE DEFENDER JOHNNY Byrne has opted to step away from their senior football squad ahead of the 2019 season. 

The Allenwood player has cited ‘new challenges I’ll face in the coming months and goals to fulfil that will require 100% from me’ as the reasoning behind his departure, which he announced in a statement on his Twitter account.

Byrne was a regular at half-back for Kildare in the 2018 championship as they emerged through the qualifiers, claiming a famous win over Mayo in Newbridge, and contesting the inaugural Super 8s with ties against Monaghan, Galway and Kerry.

The news robs Kildare boss Cian O’Neill of a defensive option ahead of next season. O’Neill recently finalised his management team for 2019 with highly-rated coach Alan Flynn, a former Galway All-Ireland U21 winning boss, coming on board along with new selectors in Tom Cribben and Karl O’Dwyer.

Byrne did not rule out the prospect of a return to the Lilywhites in the future with his statement in full reading:

“The time of year to knuckle down and go again has come, but the decision I had to make was the toughest yet. With new challenges I’ll face in the coming months and goals to fulfil that will require 100% from me, I’ve decided it’s best to step away from the Kildare senior football team.

Johnny Byrne and Fergal Conway with Owen Duffy Johnny Byrne in action for Kildare against Monaghan in Croke Park. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“I’m grateful for my time in the Kildare jersey and to have met such exceptional people on my journey – players, managers and supporters.

“I’d like to thank family and friends that have been there through it all without question, I’m forever thankful. To my two clubs Allenwood GFC and Coill Dubh Hurling Club, your support has been endless and mine to you will be the same. So for now it’s a farewell, but I’ll never rule out playing in the Lilywhite jersey again!!”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Boost for Scotland as Hogg returns from ankle injury with 6 players added to squad for November Tests
    Boost for Scotland as Hogg returns from ankle injury with 6 players added to squad for November Tests
    Farrell free to face All Blacks after escaping ban for 'no-arms' tackle
    Watch: Jordan Larmour caps first international start with delicious last-minute try
    CHICAGO
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Fearless Jordan Larmour lifts off with scintillating Chicago hat-trick
    Precious opportunity for Carbery and McGrath shows they're still learning
    ITALY
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    Ulsterman Addison hungry for more after Ireland debut in Chicago
    'You get a double barrel shotgun, stick it on your foot and blow it off'
    'I was thinking, ‘Am I ever going to get a cap?’' - Ireland's Ross Byrne
    FOOTBALL
    United midfielder Nemanja Matic explains his decision not to wear a poppy
    United midfielder Nemanja Matic explains his decision not to wear a poppy
    14-year-old striker produces deft finish in Paraguay's biggest derby
    Irish keeper called up to Liverpool squad for Belgrade trip but Shaqiri left out to avoid 'distractions'
    IRELAND
    US-born Le Havre goalkeeper and talented U17 duo called up to Ireland squad
    US-born Le Havre goalkeeper and talented U17 duo called up to Ireland squad
    Letter from Chicago: Larmour and Beirne big winners from week in the US
    'He does remind you of a young Christian Cullen in what he can do'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie