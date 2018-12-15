Flynn and Hyland inspire Kildare to O'Byrne Cup victory over Carlow

Kildare 0-16

Carlow 1-06

NEIL FLYNN AND Jimmy Hyland chipped in with nine of Kildare’s 16 points as the Lilywhites ran out seven-point winners over Carlow in round two of the 2019 O’Byrne Cup.

The pair were clinical in front of the posts as Kildare shot into an 0-11 to 0-2 at the break, putting Turlough O’Brien’s side to the sword at St Conleth’s Park.

Darren Lunney’s goal after the break gave Carlow something to fight for, but it was the the sharp shooting of the Kildare men that was the difference on the day, with Hyland taking advantage of the offensive mark.

Longford’s trip to Meath was the only other O’Byrne Cup game that was given the nod as weather warnings and deteriorating conditions around the country caused the postponement of Wexford’s meeting with Laois, Westmeath’s clash with Offaly in Athlone and Louth’s trip to Wicklow.

Longford will be the happier of those making the trip home as they ran out 0-09 to 1-05 winners in Ashbourne.

Graham Reilly nudged Meath ahead after the restart but Longford fought back with three unanswered points to give themselves a lead to defend heading into the final stages.

Graham Reilly was on target today for Meath. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

In the day’s only Dr McKenna Cup tie between Fermanagh and UUJ in Derrygonnelly, the sides were unable to be separated, as it finished 1-09 to 0-12.

Darragh McGurn was named man of the match for Fermanagh, while Lee Brennan scored the equalising point for UUJ to snatch a result late on.

