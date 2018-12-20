This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kildare, Laois, Wexford and Derry unveil starting sides for pre-Christmas football clashes

There’s action tonight in the O’Byrne Cup and Dr McKenna Cup.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 11:27 AM
1 hour ago 1,043 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4407083

pjimage It's a busy night of pre-season action. Source: INPHO

IT’S FIVE DAYS to Christmas but there’s no shortage of GAA action tonight in the 2019 pre-season Gaelic football competitions.

In Leinster in the Bord na Móna O’Byrne Cup, Kildare travel to take on Offaly with the Lilywhites aiming to build on last Saturday’s win over Carlow while Offaly are making their bow after their clash with Westmeath was postponed.

Kildare have named four players who started in their last championship tie in August in the Super 8s against Kerry – Mark Donnellan, captain Eoin Doyle, Tommy Moolick and Paul Cribbin.

There’ll be plenty interest in the form of experienced forward Eoghan O’Flaherty, who has returned to the squad, and the displays of their All-Ireland U20 winners John O’Toole, Mark Barrett, DJ Earley, Jason Gibbons, Padraig Nash and Jimmy Hyland.

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. John O’Toole (Monasterevan)
3. Mark Barrett (Ballymore-Eustace)
4. DJ Earley (Monasterevan)

5. Jason Gibons (Kilcock)
6. Eoin Doyle (Naas – captain)
7. James Murray (Moorefield)

8. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)
9. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)

10. Adam Tyrrell (Moorefield)
11. Padraig Nash (Monasterevan)
12. Eoghan O’Flaherty (Carbury)

13. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague)
14. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields)
15. Padraig Fogarty (St Laurence’s)

Jimmy Hyland Jimmy Hyland was in superb form for the Kildare U20 team this year. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

In a re-arranged clash in Enniscorthy, Laois will travel to face Wexford.

Laois boss John Sugrue has included three players who started in the summer’s Leinster final loss to Dublin – Colm Begley, Finbarr Crowley and Evan O’Carroll. Midfielder Kevin Meaney offers plenty experience around the middle where he will partner Rory Bracken.

Meanwhile Derry have also announced their side for tonight’s Dr McKenna Cup opener in Celtic Park against Tyrone.

Padraig Cassidy and Christopher Bradley represent the Slaughtneil side that has dominated Derry and Ulster in recent years while Emmet Bradley and Enda Lynn are other championship regulars who are named to start.

Derry

1. Oran Hartin (Limavady)

2. Sean F Quinn (Swatragh)
3. Conor Mulholland (Lavey)
4. Eoghan Concannon (Steelstown)

5. Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry)
6. Eamon McGill (Lavey)
7. Ryan Dougan (Glenn)

8. Emmet Bradley (Glenn)
9. Padraig Cassidy (Slaughtneil)

10. Ciaran McFaul (Glenn)
11. Christopher Bradley (Slaughtneil)
12. Paddy Coney (The Loup)

13. Jason Rocks (The Loup)
14. Ryan Bell (Ballinderry)
15. Enda Lynn (Greenlough)

