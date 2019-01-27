Kilkenny get league defence up and running with seven point win over Cork

Tim O' Mahony with Billy Ryan and Liam Blanchfield.

Kilkenny 2-18

Cork 0-17

KILKENNY BEGAN THE defence of their Allianz Hurling League Division 1 crown with a comfortable seven-point victory over Cork in Nowlan Park.

Goals from Billy Ryan and Richie Leahy in either half handed Brian Cody’s side the victory against the Munster champions.

8,274 supporters turned out on a cold afternoon, where Patrick Horgan’s 10-point haul couldn’t prevent John Meyler’s outfit falling to a defeat.

Kevin Kelly clipped over eight placed balls for Kilkenny and John Donnelly also impressed in attack, finishing with 0-3.

Pat Lyng and Damien Cahalane contest a high ball. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kilkenny led by the minimum at half-time, 1-8 to 0-10.

Ryan’s solo goal in shortly after the restart helped them push clear and further efforts arrived from James Maher and Kelly (free).

That left the Cats 2-13 to 0-13 ahead and a fine Eoin Murphy save denied Horgan a much-needed goal in the final quarter.

Daniel Kearney signs an autograph for young supporters after the game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Scorers for Kilkenny: Kevin Kelly 0-8 (0-7f, 0-1 65), Billy Ryan 1-1, Richie Leahy 1-0, John Donnelly 0-3, Conor Delaney 0-2, Ger Aylward, Conor Fogarty, Conor Browne and Paddy Deegan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-10 (0-5f), Cormac Murphy 0-4, Daniel Kearney, Aidan Walsh and Declan Dalton (0-1 sideline) 0-1 each.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

7. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

8. James Maher (St Lachtains)

9. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)(captain)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

11. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)

12. Ger Malone (Mullinavat)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

14. Kevin Kelly (St Patricks)

15. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)

Subs

Richie Leahy for Malone (inj, 16)

Conor Browne for Maher (44)

Liam Blanchfield for Scanlon (57)

P. Lyng for Aylward (64).

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Stephen Mc Donnell (Glen Rovers)

3. Damien Cahalane (St. Finbarrs)

4. Conor O’Sullivan (Sarsfields)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

20. Conor Cahalane (Midleton)

9. Cormac Murphy (Mallow)

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

11. Declan Dalton (Fr. O Neills)

12. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

13. Jamie Coughlan (Newtownshandrum)

14. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

J. O’Connor for Coughlan (ht)

Conor Lehane for C. Cahalane (42)

D. Lowney for C. O’Sullivan (50)

M. O’Halloran for Meade (62).

Referee: James Owens (Wexford).

