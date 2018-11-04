Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin stars land Player of the Year awards for 2018 exploits

SHE MAY NOT have been on the winning side in the 2018 All-Ireland senior final but Kilkenny star Anne Dalton was last night named Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year.

Anne Dalton is presented with her award. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cork beat Kilkenny hearts at the death for the second year in-a-row in the showpiece and had two players, Chloe Sigerson and Orla Cotter, up for the individual accolade.

But it was Dalton who landed the big one for the first time, along with her sixth All-Star last night.

The 30-year-old St Lachtain’s midfielder was central to Kilkenny’s year as they reached the All-Ireland decider and claimed their third Division 1 league title on the bounce.

Dalton in action against fellow Player of the Year nominee Chloe Sigerson. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Elsewhere, Cork and Dublin All-Ireland winners Saoirse McCarthy and Caragh Dawson scooped the coveted Player of the Year awards at Intermediate and Junior level.

All three were selected from a shortlist compiled by the WGPA after voting by their fellow inter-county players, with the awards sponsored by Liberty Insurance.

Cork manager Paudie Murray was honoured as Manager of the Year for a record third time after overseeing the Rebels’ All-Ireland success in both grades.

Best of the best: Dalton, McCarthy and Dawson. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

And there was further celebration for Cork as their intermediate side led the way in the 2018 Soaring Stars team. Their seven representatives joined players from intermediate runners-up Down (five), All-Ireland Premier Junior champions Dublin (two) and Tipperary (one).

2018 Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year sponsored by Liberty Insurance:

Senior Players’ Player of the Year: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny) – 1st Time Winner

Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year: Saoirse McCarthy (Cork) – 1st Time Winner

Junior Players’ Player of the Year: Caragh Dawson (Dublin) – 1st Time Winner

2018 Manager of the Year: Paudie Murray, Cork – 3rd Time Winner

The 2018 Soaring Star recipients. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

2018 Soaring Stars sponsored by Liberty Insurance:

Goalkeeper: Amy Lee (Cork) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner Back: Leah Weste (Cork) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner

Full-Back: Sarah Harrington (Cork) – Intermediate – 2nd Time Winner

Left Corner Back: Alannah Savage (Down) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Back: Fionnuala Carr (Down) – Intermediate – 4th Time Winner

Centre Half-Back: Jennifer Barry (Cork) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner

Left Half-Back: Deirdre Johnstone (Dublin) – Premier Junior – 2nd Time Winner

Midfield: Katelyn Hickey (Cork) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner

Midfield: Paula Gribben (Down) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Forward: Caragh Dawson (Dublin) – Premier Junior – 1st Time Winner

Centre Half-Forward: Jenny Grace (Tipperary) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner

Left Half-Forward: Saoirse McCarthy (Cork) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner Forward: Niamh Mallon (Down) – Intermediate – 4th Time Winner

Full-Forward: Sara-Louise Carr (Down) – Intermediate – 2nd Time Winner

Left Corner Forward: Caitríona Collins (Cork) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner

