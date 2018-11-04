This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 4 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin stars land Player of the Year awards for 2018 exploits

Anne Dalton won the senior award and pocketed her sixth All-Star.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 10:20 AM
1 hour ago 2,337 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4321871

SHE MAY NOT have been on the winning side in the 2018 All-Ireland senior final but Kilkenny star Anne Dalton was last night named Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year.

Kathleen Woods, Gemma Begley and Deirdre Ashe present Anne Dalton with the 2018 Senior Player's Player Of The Year Award Anne Dalton is presented with her award. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cork beat Kilkenny hearts at the death for the second year in-a-row in the showpiece and had two players, Chloe Sigerson and Orla Cotter, up for the individual accolade.

But it was Dalton who landed the big one for the first time, along with her sixth All-Star last night.

The 30-year-old St Lachtain’s midfielder was central to Kilkenny’s year as they reached the All-Ireland decider and claimed their third Division 1 league title on the bounce.

Ann Dalton and Chloe Sigerson Dalton in action against fellow Player of the Year nominee Chloe Sigerson. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Elsewhere, Cork and Dublin All-Ireland winners Saoirse McCarthy and Caragh Dawson scooped the coveted Player of the Year awards at Intermediate and Junior level.

All three were selected from a shortlist compiled by the WGPA after voting by their fellow inter-county players, with the awards sponsored by Liberty Insurance.

Cork manager Paudie Murray was honoured as Manager of the Year for a record third time after overseeing the Rebels’ All-Ireland success in both grades.

Kathleen Woods ,Gemma Begley, Deirdre Ashe, Saoirse McCarthy and Caragh Dawson after receives their Player's Player Of The Year awards Best of the best: Dalton, McCarthy and Dawson. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

And there was further celebration for Cork as their intermediate side led the way in the 2018 Soaring Stars team. Their seven representatives joined players from intermediate runners-up Down (five), All-Ireland Premier Junior champions Dublin (two) and Tipperary (one). 

2018 Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year sponsored by Liberty Insurance:

Senior Players’ Player of the Year: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny) – 1st Time Winner
Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year: Saoirse McCarthy (Cork) – 1st Time Winner
Junior Players’ Player of the Year: Caragh Dawson (Dublin) – 1st Time Winner

2018 Manager of the Year: Paudie Murray, Cork – 3rd Time Winner

Kathleen Woods and John Coffey with all of the 2018 Soaring Stars Award Winners The 2018 Soaring Star recipients. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

2018 Soaring Stars sponsored by Liberty Insurance:

Goalkeeper: Amy Lee (Cork) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner Back: Leah Weste (Cork) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner
Full-Back: Sarah Harrington (Cork) – Intermediate – 2nd Time Winner
Left Corner Back: Alannah Savage (Down) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Back: Fionnuala Carr (Down) – Intermediate – 4th Time Winner
Centre Half-Back: Jennifer Barry (Cork) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner
Left Half-Back: Deirdre Johnstone (Dublin) – Premier Junior – 2nd Time Winner

Midfield: Katelyn Hickey (Cork) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner
Midfield: Paula Gribben (Down) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner

Right Half-Forward: Caragh Dawson (Dublin) – Premier Junior – 1st Time Winner
Centre Half-Forward: Jenny Grace (Tipperary) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner
Left Half-Forward: Saoirse McCarthy (Cork) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner

Right Corner Forward: Niamh Mallon (Down) – Intermediate – 4th Time Winner
Full-Forward: Sara-Louise Carr (Down) – Intermediate – 2nd Time Winner
Left Corner Forward: Caitríona Collins (Cork) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Nine members of same family die as severe floods hit Italy
    Nine members of same family die as severe floods hit Italy
    'He does remind you of a young Christian Cullen in what he can do'
    Superb Larmour hat-trick helps Schmidt's Ireland to big win over Italy
    FOOTBALL
    Barcelona strike twice in three minutes to snatch victory at Rayo Vallecano
    Barcelona strike twice in three minutes to snatch victory at Rayo Vallecano
    'I go a little bit mad': Coleman enjoys long-awaited Everton goal
    'We hope we did his family proud': Leicester dedicate emotional win to late owner
    IRELAND
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    Book details Boston crime boss Whitey Bulger's relationship with his right-hand man from the Galway Gaeltacht
    As it happened: Ireland v Italy, November Tests
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'In PE class a fella turns around and says: lads sheâs playing in the Aviva next week, so go easy on the tackles'
    'In PE class a fella turns around and says: lads she’s playing in the Aviva next week, so go easy on the tackles'
    Tottenham survive late Wolves comeback to leapfrog Arsenal into fourth
    Klopp: Liverpool made more mistakes at Arsenal than the officials

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie