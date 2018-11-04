Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin stars land Player of the Year awards for 2018 exploits

SHE MAY NOT have been on the winning side in the 2018 All-Ireland senior final but Kilkenny star Anne Dalton was last night named Camogie Association/WGPA Senior Players’ Player of the Year.
Cork beat Kilkenny hearts at the death for the second year in-a-row in the showpiece and had two players, Chloe Sigerson and Orla Cotter, up for the individual accolade.
But it was Dalton who landed the big one for the first time, along with her sixth All-Star last night.
The 30-year-old St Lachtain’s midfielder was central to Kilkenny’s year as they reached the All-Ireland decider and claimed their third Division 1 league title on the bounce.
Elsewhere, Cork and Dublin All-Ireland winners Saoirse McCarthy and Caragh Dawson scooped the coveted Player of the Year awards at Intermediate and Junior level.
All three were selected from a shortlist compiled by the WGPA after voting by their fellow inter-county players, with the awards sponsored by Liberty Insurance.
Cork manager Paudie Murray was honoured as Manager of the Year for a record third time after overseeing the Rebels’ All-Ireland success in both grades.
And there was further celebration for Cork as their intermediate side led the way in the 2018 Soaring Stars team. Their seven representatives joined players from intermediate runners-up Down (five), All-Ireland Premier Junior champions Dublin (two) and Tipperary (one).
2018 Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year sponsored by Liberty Insurance:
Senior Players’ Player of the Year: Anne Dalton (Kilkenny) – 1st Time Winner
Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year: Saoirse McCarthy (Cork) – 1st Time Winner
Junior Players’ Player of the Year: Caragh Dawson (Dublin) – 1st Time Winner
2018 Manager of the Year: Paudie Murray, Cork – 3rd Time Winner
2018 Soaring Stars sponsored by Liberty Insurance:
Goalkeeper: Amy Lee (Cork) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner
Right Corner Back: Leah Weste (Cork) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner
Full-Back: Sarah Harrington (Cork) – Intermediate – 2nd Time Winner
Left Corner Back: Alannah Savage (Down) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner
Right Half-Back: Fionnuala Carr (Down) – Intermediate – 4th Time Winner
Centre Half-Back: Jennifer Barry (Cork) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner
Left Half-Back: Deirdre Johnstone (Dublin) – Premier Junior – 2nd Time Winner
Midfield: Katelyn Hickey (Cork) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner
Midfield: Paula Gribben (Down) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner
Right Half-Forward: Caragh Dawson (Dublin) – Premier Junior – 1st Time Winner
Centre Half-Forward: Jenny Grace (Tipperary) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner
Left Half-Forward: Saoirse McCarthy (Cork) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner
Right Corner Forward: Niamh Mallon (Down) – Intermediate – 4th Time Winner
Full-Forward: Sara-Louise Carr (Down) – Intermediate – 2nd Time Winner
Left Corner Forward: Caitríona Collins (Cork) – Intermediate – 1st Time Winner
