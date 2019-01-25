This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cody names Kilkenny team for opening game of Allianz League defence

The Cats face Cork at Nowlan Park on Sunday.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Jan 2019, 9:37 PM
21 minutes ago 1,505 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4460701
Conor Fogarty captains Kilkenny against Cork.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Conor Fogarty captains Kilkenny against Cork.
Conor Fogarty captains Kilkenny against Cork.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

KILKENNY MANAGER BRIAN Cody has named his starting team for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League opener against Cork at Nowlan Park. 

The defending league champions will be captained by Conor Fogarty in the absence of 2019 skipper TJ Reid.

The Kilkenny forward line will be led by Billy Ryan, Kevin Kelly and Luke Scanlon, with James Maher and Fogarty running the engine room and John Donnelly, Ger Aylward and Ger Malone operating in the half-forward line.

In defence, Paul Murphy, Huw Lawlor and Tommy Walsh will be tasked with keeping Cork at bay, as the Cats begin their campaign for a second consecutive league crown.

Throw-in is at 2pm. 

Meanwhile, Waterford have also revealed the side that will face Offaly in their Division 1B opener on Sunday at Semple Stadium.

Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh and Tadhg de Burca have been named in a strong back-line which also features Shane Fives.

Kevin Moran has been named to start in midfield while Stephen Bennett will take up his position at full-forward.

Kilkenny:

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)
3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)
4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)
6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
7. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

8. James Maher (St Lachtains)
9. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)(captain)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
11. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)
12. Ger Malone (Mullinavat)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
14. Kevin Kelly (St Patricks)
15. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens).

Subs:

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtains)
17. Robert Lennon (Bennettsbridge)
18. Conor O’Shea (Clara)
19. Conor Browne (James Stephens)
20. Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge)
21. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)
22. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)
23. Pat Lyng (Rower Inistioge)
24. Conor Martin (Emeralds).

Waterford team v Offaly

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)
3. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)
4. Noel Connors (Passage) – Capt

5. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)
6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore / Kinsalebeg)
7. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)

8. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)
9. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

10. D.J. Foran (Portlaw)
11. Mark O’Brien (Ferrybank)
12. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Thomas Ryan (Tallow)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Brian O’Halloran (Clashmore / Kinsalebeg)

The42 Team

