Cody names Kilkenny team for opening game of Allianz League defence

KILKENNY MANAGER BRIAN Cody has named his starting team for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League opener against Cork at Nowlan Park.

The defending league champions will be captained by Conor Fogarty in the absence of 2019 skipper TJ Reid.

The Kilkenny forward line will be led by Billy Ryan, Kevin Kelly and Luke Scanlon, with James Maher and Fogarty running the engine room and John Donnelly, Ger Aylward and Ger Malone operating in the half-forward line.

In defence, Paul Murphy, Huw Lawlor and Tommy Walsh will be tasked with keeping Cork at bay, as the Cats begin their campaign for a second consecutive league crown.

Throw-in is at 2pm.

Meanwhile, Waterford have also revealed the side that will face Offaly in their Division 1B opener on Sunday at Semple Stadium.

Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh and Tadhg de Burca have been named in a strong back-line which also features Shane Fives.

Kevin Moran has been named to start in midfield while Stephen Bennett will take up his position at full-forward.

Kilkenny:

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

7. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

8. James Maher (St Lachtains)

9. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)(captain)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

11. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)

12. Ger Malone (Mullinavat)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

14. Kevin Kelly (St Patricks)

15. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens).

Subs:

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtains)

17. Robert Lennon (Bennettsbridge)

18. Conor O’Shea (Clara)

19. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

20. Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge)

21. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

22. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

23. Pat Lyng (Rower Inistioge)

24. Conor Martin (Emeralds).

Waterford team v Offaly

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)

3. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

4. Noel Connors (Passage) – Capt

5. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore / Kinsalebeg)

7. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)

8. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

9. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

10. D.J. Foran (Portlaw)

11. Mark O’Brien (Ferrybank)

12. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Thomas Ryan (Tallow)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

15. Brian O’Halloran (Clashmore / Kinsalebeg)

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: