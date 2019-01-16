League of Ireland legend Killian Brennan announces his retirement

Killian Brennan ended his career with a second spell at St Patrick's Athletic. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

ONE OF THE most successful and gifted players to have graced the League of Ireland in the modern era has called time on his career.

Killian Brennan, who will turn 35 later this month, announced his retirement this morning, having won every major honour in Irish football.

The Drogheda native finished up with a second spell at St Patrick’s Athletic, for whom he made 15 Premier Division appearances last season.

“I had the pleasure of meeting some great people along the way,” Brennan wrote on social media. “I’ll very much miss the buzz of a Friday night.”

The often-divisive ex-Ireland underage international represented six different clubs during his time in the domestic game: Dublin City, Derry City, Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic and Drogheda United.

His haul of honours includes three Premier Division titles, three FAI Cups, five League Cups, one Setanta Sports Cup, one President’s Cup and two Leinster Senior Cups.

Brennan won his first league medal with Bohemians in 2008. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Brennan was named PFAI Player of the Year in 2013, when he also featured in the Team of the Year for the second time in his career, having already done so in 2008.

An influential midfielder who first came to prominence as a left-winger, he signed for Dublin City in 2004 after having a spell with Peterborough United during his teens.

Stephen Kenny brought Brennan to Derry City, where he won the FAI Cup and three consecutive League Cups. He then moved to Bohs, where a double in 2008 was followed by a successful Premier Division title defence and another League Cup the following year.

Between two unhappy spells at Shamrock Rovers, Brennan’s time at St Pat’s produced his third Premier Division title, a third FAI Cup and a fifth League Cup. Following a brief stint at hometown club Drogheda United, he returned to Pat’s in the summer of 2017.

In addition to his substantial list of domestic achievements, Brennan made 22 appearances in European competitions, coming up against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Legia Warsaw and RB Salzburg.

