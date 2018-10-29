This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 29 October, 2018
Mannion the star with 1-6 as Kilmacud claim first Dublin senior football title since 2010

A five -point win over St Jude’s in tonight’s showdown in Parnell Park.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 29 Oct 2018, 6:43 PM
37 minutes ago 4,469 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4311755

Kilmacud Crokes 2-12
St Judes 0-13

Fintan O’Toole reports from Parnell Park

PAUL MANNION STAMPED his class all over the Dublin senior football decider on a night when his Kilmacud Crokes team ended their club’s eight-year wait for senior football glory and condemned St Jude’s to more disappointment.

Paul Mannion and Tom Lahiff Paul Mannion starred for Kilmacud Crokes tonight. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Five points was the separating margin under the Parnell Park floodlights but it was not until Mannion netted in the 57th minute, that the contest was truly settled.

St Jude’s had thundered back into contention in the second half and cut the margin to two points, 1-11 to 0-12, when the winners notched their second goal of the game. Midfielder Craig Dias punted in a delivery which Mannion gathered before gliding past his marker and deftly finishing to the net.

There was still time for a point apiece from either side but that strike from Mannion was the decisive one, bringing his tally for the night to 1-6.

The other game defining moment arrived in the 41st minute. This time wing-back Cian O’Connor was the creator and it was the experienced campaigner Pat Burke that smashed home a fierce shot for the opening goal of a game where Kilmacud had been in front by 0-7 to 0-3.

More to follow…

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: Paul Mannion 1-6, Pat Burke 1-0, Cian O’Connor (0-1 ’45), Craig Dias 0-2 each, Shane Cunningham, Callum Pearson 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Jude’s: Niall Coakley 0-4 (0-4f), Padraic Clarke 0-3 (0-1f), Kevin McManamon 0-2, Tom Lahiff, Chris Guckian, Seamus Ryan, Tom Devlin 0-1 each. 

Kilmacud Crokes

1. David Nestor

2. Liam Flatman
3. Andrew McGowan
4. Cian O’Sullivan

7. Cillian O’Shea
6. Ross McGowan
5. Cian O’Connor

8. Craig Dias
9. Conor Casey

12. Shane Horan
10. Shane Cunningham
15. Callum Pearson

11. Paul Mannion
14. Dara Mullin
13. Pat Burke

Subs

28. Kevin Dyas for Horan (50)
27. Tom Fox for Mullin (57)
26. Stephen Williams for Burke (60)

St Jude’s

1. Liam Mailey

2. Oisín Manning
3. Ciarán Fitzpatrick
4. Cillian O’Reilly

5. Tom Lahiff
6. Niall O’Shea
7. Chris Guckian

8. Mark Sweeney
9. Séamus Ryan

12. Kieran Doherty
17. Simon King
19. Ronan Joyce

13. Niall Coakley
14. Kevin McManamon
15. Padraic Clarke

Subs

24. Neal Mangan for Clarke (37)
10. Tom Devlin for King (45)
23. Brendan McManamon for Doherty (50)
18. Andy Sweeney for O’Reilly (60)

Referee: Seán McCarthy (St Vincent’s)

