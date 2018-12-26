Alex Ferguson celebrates King George victory and Buveur D'Air shocked after photo finish

Clan Des Obeaux triumphed for his famous part-owner. Source: PA

CLAN DES OBEAUX powered to a surprise victory in the King George VI Chase today under Harry Cobden after a dramatic race at Kempton to give trainer Paul Nicholls his 10th win in the showpiece race.

Clan Des Obeaux and Harry Cobden lead Thistlecrack and Tom Scudamore home to win at Kempton Park. Source: Julian Herbert

The six-year-old, partly owned by legendary former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, defied odds of 12/1 to beat 2016 winner Thistlecrack into second place, with Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Native River in third.

The three miles were run at a fast pace thanks to 2015 Gold Cup winner Coneygree at the front, but Clan Des Obeaux eased through the field, cruising alongside 15-2 shot Thistlecrack before storming clear up the home straight.

RESULT 3.05 @kemptonparkrace 🏇

The King George VI Chase🏆



1⃣ Clan Des Obeaux 12-1

2⃣ Thistlecrack 15-2

3⃣ Native River 9-2

#VMSport

Live on @VirginMedia_One 📺 pic.twitter.com/ygAI9fJREw — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) December 26, 2018

Second-favourite Waiting Patiently suffered a terrible stroke of luck when brought down by the falling Bristol De Mai, whose Triple Crown hopes went up in smoke after his impressive second straight Betfair Chase triumph last month.

Reigning champion Might Bite led the betting at 10-3 but, much like at Haydock in the Betfair, Nicky Henderson’s charge faded badly after travelling strongly for much of the race.

Native River stayed on in his trademark game fashion for third ahead of Politologue, but never looked a serious threat to the first two home.

Earlier there was a major shock in the Christmas Hurdle as Nicky Henderson saw his Verdana Blue end the long unbeaten run of his stablemate Buveur D’Air, the two-time winner of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Buveur D'Air in action at Kempton Park. Source: Julian Herbert

After a major mistake at the third last by Buveur D’Air, the 1-4 favourite, he recovered for Barry Geraghty to move in front of Global Citizen.

But it was Verdana Blue who surged into contention under Nico De Boinville to win in a dramatic photo finish and ensure Buveur D’Air suffered a first loss under hurdles since the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2016.

- Additional reporting by AFP

