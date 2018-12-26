This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 26 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alex Ferguson celebrates King George victory and Buveur D'Air shocked after photo finish

The legendary former Man United manger is part owner of the 12/1 winner Clan Des Obeaux trained by Paul Nicholls.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 3:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,196 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4413991

pjimage (1) Clan Des Obeaux triumphed for his famous part-owner. Source: PA

CLAN DES OBEAUX powered to a surprise victory in the King George VI Chase today under Harry Cobden after a dramatic race at Kempton to give trainer Paul Nicholls his 10th win in the showpiece race.

32Red Winter Festival - Day One - Kempton Park Racecourse Clan Des Obeaux and Harry Cobden lead Thistlecrack and Tom Scudamore home to win at Kempton Park. Source: Julian Herbert

The six-year-old, partly owned by legendary former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, defied odds of 12/1 to beat 2016 winner Thistlecrack into second place, with Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Native River in third.

The three miles were run at a fast pace thanks to 2015 Gold Cup winner Coneygree at the front, but Clan Des Obeaux eased through the field, cruising alongside 15-2 shot Thistlecrack before storming clear up the home straight.

Second-favourite Waiting Patiently suffered a terrible stroke of luck when brought down by the falling Bristol De Mai, whose Triple Crown hopes went up in smoke after his impressive second straight Betfair Chase triumph last month.

Reigning champion Might Bite led the betting at 10-3 but, much like at Haydock in the Betfair, Nicky Henderson’s charge faded badly after travelling strongly for much of the race.

Native River stayed on in his trademark game fashion for third ahead of Politologue, but never looked a serious threat to the first two home.

Earlier there was a major shock in the Christmas Hurdle as Nicky Henderson saw his Verdana Blue end the long unbeaten run of his stablemate Buveur D’Air, the two-time winner of the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

32Red Winter Festival - Day One - Kempton Park Racecourse Buveur D'Air in action at Kempton Park. Source: Julian Herbert

After a major mistake at the third last by Buveur D’Air, the 1-4 favourite, he recovered for Barry Geraghty to move in front of Global Citizen.

But it was Verdana Blue who surged into contention under Nico De Boinville to win in a dramatic photo finish and ensure Buveur D’Air suffered a first loss under hurdles since the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2016.

- Additional reporting by AFP

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    From Croke Park to the trenches: the forgotten GAA heroes of World War I
    From Croke Park to the trenches: the forgotten GAA heroes of World War I
    France World Cup star denies signing for Bayern Munich
    Zidane's the best choice for Manchester United, says former Red Devils striker
    IRELAND
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    That's a wrap: A look back at Ireland's stand-out XI of 2018
    The first female Irish athlete in 40 years to hold both the 100 and 200m records on her life-changing year
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    LIVE: Manchester United v Huddersfield Town, Premier League
    LIVE: Manchester United v Huddersfield Town, Premier League
    Roberto Martinez baffled by Romelu Lukaku criticism
    I don't want the press officer to be upset again – Pochettino dodges Man United talk
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    LIVE: Liverpool v Newcastle, Premier League
    LIVE: Liverpool v Newcastle, Premier League
    18-year-old comes on to score first home Premier League goal, but Fulham suffer late heartbreak
    Dunphy to hurling's meaning: some of our favourite sportswriting of 2018

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie