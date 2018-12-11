This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It was amazing': Klopp hails Alisson's wonder-save

The Liverpool ‘keeper produced a brilliant stop to deny Arkadiusz Milik in stoppage-time at Anfield.

By AFP Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 11:12 PM
1 hour ago 2,904 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4389621
Alisson saved Liverpool at the death.
Image: Getty Images
Alisson saved Liverpool at the death.
Alisson saved Liverpool at the death.
Image: Getty Images

JURGEN KLOPP SALUTED Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker after the Brazilian’s superb late save ensured his side advanced to the Champions League last 16 with a dramatic 1-0 win over Napoli on Tuesday.

Klopp’s team were just seconds away from reaching the knockout stage as they clung to the first-half lead given to them by Mohamed Salah.

But Napoli had a golden opportunity to knock out the Reds in the closing seconds of their final Group C tie.

When a cross ran through to Arkadiusz Milik in stoppage-time at Anfield, it seemed certain he would score what looked a simple chance from close range.

But Alisson spread himself to make a brilliant stop as Milik paid the price for shooting too close to the keeper.

Klopp sought out Alisson, in his first season with the Reds after joining from Roma in a £56 million deal, to hug his star on the pitch during the joyous scenes after the final whistle.

And the German was quick to praise Alisson’s key contribution, as well as the fine 34th-minute goal from Salah.

“Wow, what a game. I am not sure a manager could be prouder of a team than I am,” Klopp told BT Sport.

“Mo Salah scored an unbelievable goal and I have no idea how Alisson made a save like this. It was amazing.

“The boys played an outstanding game. The way we pressed them meant they had to change their game completely.

“We were physically strong and they had no real key for us.”

After reaching last season’s Champions League final, where they were beaten by Real Madrid, Liverpool remained on course for a return to the title match by the skin of their teeth.

Klopp insisted Liverpool deserved to progress after creating a hatful of chances before and after Salah’s decisive strike on another memorable and raucous Anfield European night.

“We could have scored more, that’s obvious. It was wild and there were lots of counter-attacks but we were ready for that. That is Anfield live and in colour,” Klopp said.

“You could watch all the Napoli games and not find a team that caused them the problems we caused them tonight.

“Uefa probably thought they could continue the competition without Liverpool, but not yet!

“We deserved to lose at Napoli and tonight we deserved to win. My respect for Napoli couldn’t be bigger, how strong they are and they found tonight an opponent that was ready for them.”

© – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Late Lucas strike in Barcelona sends Tottenham through to last 16
    Late Lucas strike in Barcelona sends Tottenham through to last 16
    Liverpool through to Champions League knockout stages as Salah strike sinks Napoli
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    'I don't like your question': Mourinho shoots down query over how to get the best from Pogba
    Yaya Toure leaves Olympiacos after making just five appearances
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'
    Van Dijk says Liverpool can handle double challenge ahead of Napoli decider
    BOXING
    Big-time boxing to air regularly on ITV from 2019
    Big-time boxing to air regularly on ITV from 2019
    He failed a drug test and took two years out: Hearn dismisses Fury's 'lineal champion' claim
    Joshua is 'begging' for unification fight, claims Wilder
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'Liverpool must avoid Thursday night football'
    'Liverpool must avoid Thursday night football'
    'Kane is extraordinary' – Barcelona coach hails reported €221 million target
    Champions League permutations: How Inter, PSG and Liverpool can progress

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie