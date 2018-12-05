This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 6 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow

Joe Gomez had to leave the Turf Moor pitch on a stretcher, leaving Jurgen Klopp frustrated by the physical approach taken by Burnley.

By The42 Team Wednesday 5 Dec 2018, 11:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,572 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4378655
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

JURGEN KLOPP FELT referee Stuart Attwell failing to control Burnley’s physical approach contributed to an injury for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

The England international was taken off on a stretcher in the 23rd minute at Turf Moor after a heavy challenge from Burnley captain Ben Mee sent Gomez sliding into an advertising board.

Liverpool came from behind to win 3-1, setting a club record for most points 15 games into a league season, thanks to goals from James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Xherdan Shaqiri.

But Klopp was unhappy with the way Attwell refereed Wednesday’s intense clash at a rainy Turf Moor.

“The challenges from the beginning on the wet ground, the referee should have said something earlier,” Klopp told BBC Sport. “I told him if you don’t say ‘be careful’ they will keep going until something happens.

“The injury threat is hard, the first few challenges everyone likes and it is a part of football but it leads to the situation, no foul, what can I do, but Joe Gomez is injured.”

At his post-match news conference, Klopp gave more details on Gomez’s injury, which he fears could be serious.

He said: “I’m pretty sure I don’t make a lot of friends, but that’s not my job. I said after the first challenge, I don’t know who did it, sliding tackle from six or seven yards, getting the ball, everybody likes it, I said to the ref ‘it’s no foul but please tell them you cannot do that’.

Nobody can judge that. You get the ball, nice, but it’s like bowling. Because you get the player as well. It happened four or five times, everybody likes it, but Joe is injured, and probably not only a little bit. We don’t know in the moment, we sent him home so we have to see, but it’s his ankle yes.”

Burnley’s opening goal, scored by Jack Cork, had a suspicion of offside while the midfielder tucked home from close range after Ashley Barnes won the ball in a challenge with Alisson.

“I couldn’t see that, of course not,” Klopp said of the offside decision. 

“Not 100 per cent sure but Alisson said to me he had the ball. I don’t know what that means exactly, I need to watch it back, I don’t know.”

Liverpool made seven changes but the introduction of Firmino and Mohamed Salah from the bench with the score at 1-1 was key, victory moving the Reds back to within two points of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Lots of players needed more time to warm up and it was fair, a proper fight,” Klopp said.

“They scored their goal from a set piece which does not make life easier.

“Striking them back was exceptional in the circumstances. I really like that, this is massive tonight.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    Mourinho: There are things I cannot get from United players
    Pele on Neymar: 'The God of football gave you the gift. What you do complicates it'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    New Southampton boss given reminder of tough task ahead, as Spurs go third
    New Southampton boss given reminder of tough task ahead, as Spurs go third
    Much-changed Man United earn draw with Arsenal in error-ridden clash
    Assist for Ireland international Doherty, as Wolves stun Chelsea
    BOXING
    Referee explains why he didn't wave off the fight even when it looked like Fury was out cold
    Referee explains why he didn't wave off the fight even when it looked like Fury was out cold
    Former champion Stevenson 'stable under the circumstances, but critical' after brutal stoppage loss
    Quigley, Burnett and O'Neill to join Irish boxing royalty on TG4 punditry team for Moylette fight
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    'He's more qualified than most' - Caulfield backs Ireland appointment of rival Kenny
    'He's more qualified than most' - Caulfield backs Ireland appointment of rival Kenny
    Derry City announce three new signings as veteran goalkeeper Doherty departs
    Post-Kenny Dundalk boosted as key midfielder Benson agrees new deal

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie