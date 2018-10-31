This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 31 October, 2018
'We're a very open-minded club': Klopp happy to learn from Kiwi rugby league team

The New Zealand team visited Melwood yesterday ahead of their Test against England at Anfield.

By AFP Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 12:52 PM
41 minutes ago 1,264 Views 2 Comments
Klopp at Liverpool's Melwood training ground.
Image: Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Klopp at Liverpool's Melwood training ground.
Klopp at Liverpool's Melwood training ground.
Image: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp said he had enjoyed a “cool” time with the touring New Zealand rugby league team.

The Kiwis visited the Reds’ Melwood training ground ahead of their second Test against England at Anfield on Sunday.

Klopp, who spoke to New Zealand coach Michael Maguire, was presented with a Kiwi jersey by prop Jesse Bromwich and looked on as the tourists performed the Haka in the canteen.

“It was great,” Klopp said. “They are a bunch of real sports guys, I think it’s the third time now that we’ve had the opportunity to host them.

“It’s really cool. They had a good session, I hope. They are always welcome.”

The German added: “We’re a very open-minded club, we’re open to learn from different sports.

“I’m interested in it actually. Obviously the sport is quite different but it’s still interesting to talk and have a chat. I enjoyed it a lot.”

New Zealand utility player Gerard Beale, among the 2015 and 2016 Kiwi team that visited Melwood, said: “Each time it’s special.

“It’s a privilege to be able to come into Liverpool’s home and share their facilities. To mix and mingle and rub shoulders with some of the players was really special.

“They are famous, with people like Mo Salah but the biggest thing was seeing how genuine and approachable they are.

“It’s cool that we could share the Haka with them and we put in a good session so morale is definitely up there.”

England beat New Zealand 18-16 in the first Test of a three-match series at Hull on Saturday.

