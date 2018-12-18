'How can I say anything bad about him?': Klopp and Gerrard offer sympathies to Mourinho

'Nobody can take away all the things he won,' said Klopp of Mourinho.

JURGEN KLOPP BELIEVES Jose Mourinho remains an ”outstanding manager” and saluted the titles he’s won in football following his sacking as Manchester United boss.

The Portuguese paid for United’s woeful start to the 2018-19 campaign, with the club releasing a statement on Tuesday morning to confirm that he had left the club.

And Klopp, who guided Liverpool to a 3-1 win over United in what was Mourinho’s final game in charge, was sympathetic when asked for his reaction to the news:

He’s a very competitive guy, very ambitious, unbelievably successful and I can imagine the last few months were not a joy, especially for him.

“Nobody can take away all the things he won. He’s an outstanding manager.”

Rangers manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard also offered his reaction to Mourinho losing his job, telling reporters: ”He’s a serial winner. How can I sit here and say anything bad about him?

He’s done the best job since Alex Ferguson left. It seems like they sort of struggled but Jose came in and put a couple of trophies in the cabinet, so I don’t think you can criticise him too much. It will be interesting to see which direction they go with the new manager, but none of the Man United fans care what I say about it!

