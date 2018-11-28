JURGEN KLOPP BACKED Naby Keita, saying the midfielder would develop into a “massive player” for the Premier League club now that he is back fit.

Keita, 23, joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in July, but has made just six starts since his arrival, in part because of injury struggles.

The Guinea international has yet to register a goal or an assist with the club as he has suffered through back and hamstring issues this season.

Klopp appeared to say Keita had made an average start to life at Anfield last week, but the German clarified his comments on Tuesday, saying he was referring to the player’s setback with a hamstring.

“He is an outstanding player,” Klopp said told a news conference ahead of a crunch meeting with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. “I don’t read English press but this week I caught a headline of something I said, which I did not mean it like that.

“Naby was not average since he came in. The situation after he got injured was average because he has to get fit again, but the start was brilliant.

“He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already.

He is now really fit, he looks sharp in training, but as it is at a club like ours sometimes you have to wait a bit longer for the moment.

“And when you get the moment, then you have to be ready. That’s how it is.

“He is an outstanding player and we are happy to have him.”

Liverpool are second in Group C, level on points with Napoli and one ahead of PSG, ahead of Wednesday’s clash at the Parc des Princes.

All four teams in the group are still in with a chance at the round of 16, with group bottom dwellers Red Star having picked up four points, including a stunning win over Liverpool and draw against Napoli.

