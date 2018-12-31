This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 31 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Do we need blood for a proper penalty?' Klopp defends Salah over dive claims

Liverpool striker awarded contentious penalties against both Newcastle and Arsenal.

By The42 Team Monday 31 Dec 2018, 10:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,742 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4418375
Salah: penalty helped Liverpool to 5-1 win against Arsenal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Salah: penalty helped Liverpool to 5-1 win against Arsenal.
Salah: penalty helped Liverpool to 5-1 win against Arsenal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp has defended Mohamed Salah over claims the Reds forward is a diver.

Arsenal were left furious with Salah when he went down under a challenge from Sokratis Papastathopoulos to win a penalty at Anfield on Saturday.

Salah stepped up to score the spot-kick but was confronted by Sokratis as the players entered the tunnel at half-time, with Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk stepping in to defend his team-mate.

Dejan Lovren won another penalty in a second half after being shoved by Sead Kolasinac, with Roberto Firmino scoring to complete his hat-trick in a 5-1 win for the Premier League leaders.

Just three days earlier Salah was also involved in a controversial penalty incident against Newcastle. Salah went down after being tugged back by Magpies defender Paul Dummett, earning Liverpool their first Anfield penalty for 424 days.

Speaking after the game Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez described the incident as ‘soft’ but stopped short of labelling it a dive.

The Football Association confirmed the following day that Salah would face no further action as reaction did not breach the threshold of “attempting to deceive the referee”.

In the wake of those incidents Klopp has been quick to dismiss suggestions Salah goes down in the box to easily.

Speaking about the penalty decision against Arsenal, the German said : “Do we need blood for a proper penalty? I think no.

“In that moment, if you don’t touch Mo and he makes the next step and shoots – and we know he’s pretty good at that – these are the situations.

I have no clue about what happened around it but the referee was really close to it. We don’t have divers and that was not a dive.

“The other one [for Dejan Lovren] is not a dive. The ref decides it. In the three-and-a-half years, we have had more penalties not given when they were penalties.”

Reds defender Van Dijk has also defended Salah, revealing what the details of what he said to Sokratis as the players left the field on Saturday.

“I saw that he went to Mo and was saying that he dived. He was attacking him a bit, but I wanted to say he didn’t dive,” said Van Dijk.

Obviously, everyone came around us and it looked like we were fighting or something, but we weren’t. I just wanted to talk to him. But that happens in football and we move on.

“I’m protecting my team-mates and that’s normal, that’s how everyone should react and that’s what we all need to do, to back each other. That’s what I definitely do.”

Klopp’s side will be looking to tighten their grip on the Premier League title race when they return to action Thursday against second-placed Manchester City.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    More efficiency, less showboating: Solskjaer lauds Pogba's 'top performance'
    Pogba: 'We want to attack... maybe we just realised we are Manchester United'
    'I also suffered racist songs': Maradona shows support for Napoli's Koulibaly
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United make it three wins in a row as Solskjaer's men hit four past Bournemouth
    Man United make it three wins in a row as Solskjaer's men hit four past Bournemouth
    As it happened: Man United vs Bournemouth, Premier League
    'We're in December and it's better to wait': Allegri dismisses United links for now
    LIVERPOOL
    'Do we need blood for a proper penalty?' Klopp defends Salah over dive claims
    'Do we need blood for a proper penalty?' Klopp defends Salah over dive claims
    Guardiola fears defeat to Liverpool on Thursday will end City's title hopes
    As it happened: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League
    LEINSTER
    Cullen hopes Leinster will be better for their Thomond Park experience
    Cullen hopes Leinster will be better for their Thomond Park experience
    Sexton: Leinster must learn from poor discipline for Toulouse showdown
    Van Graan lauds his side's discipline as Munster end 2018 unbeaten at Thomond

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie