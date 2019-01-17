This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 18 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Knicks throw away 19-point lead and lose on last-second goaltending call in London

There was late drama at the O2 Arena on Thursday night.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 Jan 2019, 11:43 PM
42 minutes ago 431 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4446430
Washington Wizards' Thomas Bryant is fouled as he shoots.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Washington Wizards' Thomas Bryant is fouled as he shoots.
Washington Wizards' Thomas Bryant is fouled as he shoots.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE NEW YORK Knicks threw away a 19-point lead and lost 101-100 to the Washington Wizards on a last-second goaltending call in a stunning finale at the O2 Arena in London.

Allonzo Trier, celebrating his 23rd birthday, was deemed to have illegally blocked Thomas Bryant’s go-ahead bucket and they were unable to salvage a result with 0.4 seconds put back on the clock following a review.

The Wizards started the fourth quarter with a 17-2 run as they bounced back from a double-overtime loss to Eastern Conference leaders the Toronto Raptors in dramatic fashion.

Bradley Beal scored a game-high 26 points as he carried the load again in the absence of injured duo John Wall and Dwight Howard, with the Knicks now having won just two of their last 20 games.

There were arguably bigger names in the crowd than on the Knicks’ roster – Arsenal team-mates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hector Bellerin were among the stars in attendance – but they stormed ahead thanks to four three-pointers from Luke Kornet in the opening quarter.

Damyean Dotson and Trier impressed from the bench and were in double-digits as the Knicks moved 19 points clear during the second quarter.

New York Knicks v Washington Wizards - NBA London Game 2019 - O2 Arena Arsenal players Hector Bellerin, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette at the game. Source: Simon Cooper

However, Beal made three straight shots and a corner three from Tomas Satoransky helped get the deficit back down to 10 at the half.

Emmanuel Mudiay turned up the heat in the third quarter by adding 10 of his 25 points, though it was Troy Brown Jr’s dunk on Frank Ntilikina that drew the loudest reaction from the crowd.

Beal hit a pair of threes either side of one from Otto Porter Jr and the shooting guard completed an and-one play to put the Wizards four points clear as the game was turned on its head.

Noah Vonleh bullied Bryant as the lead changed hands again with 33.7 seconds remaining, but the Wizards were not to be denied at the last.

Ahead of the final weekend of European pool games, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look at what each of the provinces can expect, and who impressed last weekend:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Henry says going head-to-head with Vieira on the line 'felt really weird'
    Henry says going head-to-head with Vieira on the line 'felt really weird'
    Lampard slams Bielsa's 'spying' presentation which publicly explored his tactics at Derby
    Kane injury cannot be excuse for Tottenham - Pochettino
    IRELAND
    Ireland to face Bulgaria and New Zealand in Dublin as FAI confirm 2019 friendlies
    Ireland to face Bulgaria and New Zealand in Dublin as FAI confirm 2019 friendlies
    Leinster openside Van der Flier in impressive form as Six Nations looms
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Free agent Giuseppe Rossi delighted to be welcomed back to Man United
    Free agent Giuseppe Rossi delighted to be welcomed back to Man United
    Fabinho prepared to fill in at centre-back after becoming a regular for Liverpool
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale
    CONNACHT
    Friend introduces new mentor programme to aid player development at Connacht
    Friend introduces new mentor programme to aid player development at Connacht
    'A great day for them and a great day for Connacht': Friend salutes international call-ups
    The West reawakens, 'unlucky' Byrne misses out and Schmidt's 30 reserves

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie