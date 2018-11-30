This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kovac receives vote of confidence as Wenger coy on Bayern talk

The German club’s chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge wants the Croatian to remain in charge for a number of years.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Nov 2018, 10:46 AM
1 hour ago 904 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4368691
Wenger has said he wants to return to work in January.
Wenger has said he wants to return to work in January.
Wenger has said he wants to return to work in January.

UNDER-PRESSURE Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac has received a vote of confidence from chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Kovac, 47, succeeded Jupp Heynckes in the Bayern hotseat in the summer but the Croatian has found it difficult at the Allianz Arena so far.

Bayern have won the Bundesliga title in the last six seasons but already face a battle to retain the championship under Kovac’s guidance.

The German outfit are currently fifth in the table and nine points behind league leaders and rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern have impressed in the Champions League, winning four and drawing one of their five Group E matches, but that has not stopped speculation surrounding Kovac’s future.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been linked with replacing Kovac, but Rummenigge insists the club wants the ex-Frankfurt coach to remain in charge for a number of years.

In an interview with AZ, Rummenigge said: “The wish of all us at FC Bayern is to collaborate with Niko Kovac for a long time.

“It’s my wish that he not only is our coach at Christmas in 2018, but also in 2019 and in 2020.

“He knows Bayern Munich. He’s an extreme character, in a positive sense. He’s a person that I like. I see a coach who fights, who’s ready to change a few things. And he has to change a few things.”

Bayern’s public backing of Kovac comes after Wenger dodged questions about the speculation linking him with the Bundesliga giants.

Responding to a question about Bayern, Wenger reportedly said at an event in Tignes, France: “I did not come here to talk about my future.”

But expanding further on his desire to coach again, the Frenchman added: “I still have dreams. No, it’s not over [my coaching career].

“There are different ways to work as a coach, I can also train young players. But I’m still fit. I still want it.

“Since I have gained a lot of experience, life makes it less interesting not to share what you have learned. Passing on what you have learned is part of life.”

Bayern are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    Giroud bags first-half brace as Chelsea top group with comfortable win at home
    Arsenal progress as group winners after three first-half goals in cold Kiev
    IRELAND
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    BOD: 'Big names could switch to sevens in pursuit of Olympic gold'
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Joe Allen defends Derby midfielder after alleged biting incident
    Joe Allen defends Derby midfielder after alleged biting incident
    Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie