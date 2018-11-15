This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kurt Walker secures Ireland's second medal at EU Boxing Championships

The Lisburn bantamweight has joined Galway’s Kieran Molloy in the semis.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 7:46 PM
1 hour ago 658 Views No Comments
Kurt Walker has guaranteed Ireland a second bronze medal in Valladolid
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

KURT WALKER HAS sealed at least bronze — Ireland’s second medal — at the EU Championships in Valladolid after a dominant victory over Jaroslaw Iwanow of Poland in his quarter-final.

The Lisburn bantamweight cruised to a unanimous decision on scores of 30-26 x4 and 30-27, and joins Galway welterweight Kieran Molloy in reaching the last four in their respective weight classes.

Walker, Michael Conlan’s close friend and successor at 56kg, will face Georgian Artyush Gomtsyan in his semi-final on Saturday. Molloy fights English standout Pat McCormack at 69 on the same day.

There was disappointment today, however, for middleweight Michael Nevin, who had his own pursuit of a medal ended by a reopened cut in his fight with England’s Carl Fail.

The fight had just begun to simmer in the middle round when a ringside doctor ordered it be stopped on account of Nevin’s cut, which he had initially suffered in his bruising last-16 victory.

Fail was up on three judges’ scorecards when the bout was called to a halt, with Nevin leading on one and the other being dead level.

The British talent will face Italy’s European silver medallist Salvatore Cavallaro in the last four.

Galway boxing star Molloy guarantees bronze at EU Championships

