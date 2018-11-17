Ireland's Kurt Walker guarantees silver (at least) at EU Boxing Championships

IRELAND’S KURT WALKER will be going for gold at the EU Boxing Championships in Valladolid, Spain on Sunday.

Walker guaranteed himself a silver medal at minimum with a unanimous decision win in his bantamweight semi-final this afternoon.

The Antrim boxer beat Artyush Gomtsyun of Georgia 29-28 on the judges’ cards to clinch his place in tomorrow’s final.

He will face stiff opposition in the form of England’s Peter McGrail, the reigning European champion, Commonwealth Games champion and world bronze medallist in the 56kg division.

All eyes now turn to Galway welterweight Kieran Molloy who will bid to join Walker in Sunday’s finals when he takes on Pat McCormack of England this evening.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: