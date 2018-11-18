Gold for Ireland! Kurt Walker wins bantamweight final at EU Boxing Championships

KURT WALKER GOT revenge for his Commonwealth Games defeat on Sunday evening — and left Valladolid as the new European Union Boxing Champion at bantamweight.

Walker went into the 56kg final as the underdog against England’s Peter McGrail, the reigning European champion, world bronze medallist, and the man who beat him in the Commonwealth Games final earlier this year.

But the man from Canal BC in Antrim produced one of the performances of his career to nick the narrowest of split decisions on the judges’ cards after three rounds.

All five scoring judges at ringside gave the final round to Walker, tipping enough cards in his favour to give him a 3:2 win and the gold.

His win sees Ireland return home from Spain with two medals, with Galway’s Kieran Molloy taking silver in the welterweight division.

