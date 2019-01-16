This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 16 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wallabies star Kurtley Beale in hot water again as he apologises for powder video

Rugby Australia have released a statement.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 3:15 PM
46 minutes ago 2,441 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4443443
Kurtley Beale (file pic).
Image: David Davies
Kurtley Beale (file pic).
Kurtley Beale (file pic).
Image: David Davies

WALLABIES STAR KURTLEY Beale has apologised and been reprimanded after being caught laughing at a man snorting white powder in a video circulated on social media.

The Australian playmaker was seen in the clip with rugby league star Corey Norman in a luxury hotel room while an older man sniffed the substance off a plate.

Beale was seen laughing after the incident in the video, which was taken in 2016 but only became public this week.

Since his apology however, it’s being reported that a second questionable video has emerged and it’s unclear what will happen next.

“Rugby Australia only became aware of the vision after it had surfaced on social media on Monday afternoon and understands that it was recorded in 2016,” Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle said in a statement late Tuesday, on the first video.

“After becoming aware that the vision was being shared on social media, Kurtley contacted me to apologise for the negative attention the video had attracted and expressed regret at putting himself in a compromising position at that time.”

Castle said Beale met on Tuesday with Rugby Australia’s Integrity Unit to provide his version of events and was reminded of the high standards expected of him.

“Kurtley acknowledges that his presence in the video and the humour he expressed at the incident at the time does not reflect the image that is expected of a professional rugby player,” she added.

The video was taken when Norman played for the Parramatta Els. His current club, St George Illawarra Dragons, said it too only became aware of the vision recently.

“The Dragons informed the NRL Integrity Unit on Monday afternoon. The Integrity Unit have since confirmed they have previously been made aware of the footage and dealt with it accordingly at the time,” it said.

No further details were provided.

Beale was also in trouble last year when he was axed from the Wallabies team after he and fellow veteran Adam Ashley-Cooper allowed women — known to the pair — into their Cardiff hotel following Australia’s 9-6 defeat by Wales in November.

At the time, Castle said while she felt some sympathy for the two players, the correct steps were taken to reprimand them.

- © AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Xavi: Bayern Munich star defender Kimmich is the 'perfect player' for Barca
    Xavi: Bayern Munich star defender Kimmich is the 'perfect player' for Barca
    Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings into Chelsea chants
    Lloris: Spurs 'ready to fight' for titles without Kane
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Danny Murphy tells Declan Rice that England is his 'only option'
    Danny Murphy tells Declan Rice that England is his 'only option'
    'I'd be amazed if Daryl Murphy doesn't come back into the Ireland squad'
    Irish international Megan Campbell nearing end of injury hell
    LEINSTER
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    Johnny Sexton ruled out of Wasps clash but 'not far off at all'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Sadio Mané denies giving interview claiming Liverpool 'will be champions'
    Sadio Mané denies giving interview claiming Liverpool 'will be champions'
    'He will be the best centre-back in the world in two years'
    Former Arsenal striker laments 'saddest day' of life after medals vanish

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie