Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Luckless Ulster prop set for further lay-off with 'significant' injury

Kyle McCall may require surgery on his hamstring.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 12:13 PM
1 hour ago 2,584 Views 1 Comment
KYLE MCCALL WILL seek the advice of a surgeon this week as he faces another extended period on the sidelines after sustaining a ‘significant’ hamstring injury against Leinster last weekend.

The Ulster prop, only just back from a three-month lay-off, suffered the injury during the second half of the northern province’s heavy Pro14 defeat at the RDS on Saturday night.

Kyle McCall leave the pitch injured McCall sustained the injury at the RDS on Saturday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

In an injury update issued this morning, Ulster say the 27-year-old will visit a specialist for further opinion as they look to accurately assess the extent of the damage. 

The setback is a cruel blow for McCall, who has endured a torrid time with injuries in the last two years, and had only returned from a three-month absence with an elbow problem he suffered during pre-season. 

Saturday’s visit to Dublin was his first start of the season after making his comeback appearances off the bench during outings against Scarlets and Munster in December. 

Ulster have also confirmed winger Angus Kernohan sustained a hamstring strain against Leo Cullen’s side and is expected to be sidelined until mid-February. 

Michael Lowry, who failed a first-half HIA, sustained a concussion and will follow the return to play protocols ahead of Ulster’s must-win Heineken Champions Cup clash against Racing 92 at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport].

