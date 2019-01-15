This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 15 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kyrie Irving: I'll never question Celtics 'teammates in public like that ever again'

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving explained his critical comments of his teammates.

By The42 Team Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 8:23 AM
1 hour ago 1,330 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4440312
Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving
Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving
Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving

KYRIE IRVING SAID he will never question his teammates in public again after the Boston Celtics star’s criticism on Saturday.

Irving was obviously frustrated after Eastern Conference contenders the Celtics lost 105-103 to the Orlando Magic in the NBA.

After the defeat in Orlando, Irving said the “young guys don’t know what it takes to be a championship level team.”

It was Boston’s second consecutive loss on the road following four successive victories at TD Garden.

Source: ESPN/YouTube

Irving further explained the comments he made following the narrow defeat during Boston’s shoot-around on Monday.

“I never want to come from a place where I don’t want to sound like, or make it feel like, I don’t want to win a championship,” Irving said.

“Sometimes I may come off and say things, never to question my teammates in public like that ever again; I just want to win so bad.”

Irving suggested the players are feeling the pressure of lofty expectations placed on them at the beginning of the season.

“It came from a place where I asked for a trade and I’m coming here and I believe in this organisation and I want these young guys to be successful,” Irving said. “In order to that, we all got to be on the same page and have that mindset that, a championship or nothing.

“And sometimes that can get the best of me at times.”

The Celtics (25-18) lost 109-102 to the Brooklyn Nets (22-23) without Irving (quad) and Marcus Smart (illness). 

Nets Center Jarrett Allen scored 19 points with 12 rebounds and forward Rodions Kurucs added another 19 points for the Nets, who improved to 22-23 — good enough for seventh in the Eastern Conference.

**********

Elsewhere last night, scoring juggernaut James Harden poured in a season-high 57 points to power the short-handed Houston Rockets to a 112-94 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Harden’s latest monster game highlighted a night of NBA action that saw Hornets point guard Tony Parker receive a hero’s welcome in San Antonio — the city where he starred for 17 seasons.

Source: ESPN/YouTube

Parker had a modest eight points, four assists and three rebounds in 19 minutes on the court in the Hornets’ 108-93 win — all with Spurs fans cheering him on.

“Man, a lot of love,” said Parker, who won four NBA titles with San Antonio. “I’ve been with those fans for a long time and I really appreciate (this).

“It’s hard to describe the feeling I have right now.”

Harden departed the court in Houston to a rousing ovation as well, and it owed nothing to nostalgia.

With the Rockets reeling from the news that center Clint Capela will likely miss at least four weeks with a thumb injury — joining an injury list that already included Chris Paul and Eric Gordon — Harden happily shouldered the burden.

“No pressure,” Harden said. “I do this for a living. I have fun with it.”

He extended his streak of consecutive 30-point games to a remarkable 17 — and he did it by halftime with 36 points before the break.

It’s the longest such streak since Wilt Chamberlain had 20 straight games of 30 or more points in 1964, surpassing Lakers great Kobe Bryant’s 16-game 30-point streak in the 2002-03 season.

It was the 11th 50-point game for an NBA player this season — three of those belonging to Harden.

His latest huge game came a day after he scored 38 points in a loss to the Orlando Magic, despite connecting on a dismal one of 17 three-point attempts.

“I knew he was dog-tired,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “I knew he was trying to orchestrate it early and try to save his legs a little bit.”

But D’Antoni admitted he could only marvel at Harden’s determination.

“The guys guarding him are really good defenders,” said D’Antoni, who notched his 600th career win as a coach.

The third quarter opened with the Grizzlies throwing double- and triple-teams at Harden, whose scoring pace slowed.

His teammates stepped it up, however, and the Rockets took an 87-70 lead into the final quarter.

Harden got a breather early in the fourth, but re-entered the contest when Memphis closed within 13 points with 7:11 left to play.

With 4:43 remaining Harden was fouled as he drained a three-pointer, making the free throw to complete the four-point play as Houston pulled away.

Sacramento guard Buddy Hield scored 19 points to lead six Kings players in double-figures in a 117-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

De’Aaron Fox added 16 points to help the Kings win their third straight.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 35 points, reaching the 12,000-point milestone for his career.

In Los Angeles, New Orleans forward Anthony Davis scored 46 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to pace the Pelicans in a 121-117 victory over the Clippers.

Monday night’s NBA results

LA Clippers 117 New Orleans 121
San Antonio 93 Charlotte 108
Brooklyn 109 Boston 102
Sacramento 115 Portland 107
Utah 100 Detroit 94
Houston 112 Memphis 94

© – AFP, 2019   

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Lloris: Spurs 'ready to fight' for titles without Kane
    Lloris: Spurs 'ready to fight' for titles without Kane
    PSG star hints at retirement next year
    Cardiff distance themselves from Warnock's Brexit outburst
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'De Gea is the best in the world': Man United goalkeeper lauded by team-mates
    'De Gea is the best in the world': Man United goalkeeper lauded by team-mates
    De Gea: 'Solskjaer has brought happiness, this is the real Manchester United'
    Rashford strike downs Tottenham as Man United secure fifth Premier League win in a row
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Man City ready to pounce on any Liverpool slip-ups, says Guardiola
    Man City ready to pounce on any Liverpool slip-ups, says Guardiola
    Solskjaer still has to earn Man Utd job - Gary Neville
    David Silva makes history as Man City close the gap on Liverpool
    TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
    Mourinho's system was 'really difficult' to play in – Pogba
    Mourinho's system was 'really difficult' to play in – Pogba
    Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes
    Why Paul Pogba has looked transformed under Ole Gunnar Solskjær

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie