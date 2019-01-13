This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 14 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sony Michel stars with three touchdowns as Patriots see off Chargers to set up Chiefs clash

The New England Patriots will now face Kansas City next week for a place at the Super Bowl.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 10:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,901 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4438385
Sony Michel celebrates with James Develin after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Sony Michel celebrates with James Develin after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter.
Sony Michel celebrates with James Develin after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SONY MICHEL STARRED with three touchdowns on Sunday as the New England Patriots beat the LA Chargers 41-28 to set up an AFC championship meeting with Kansas City next week.

Tom Brady’s men beat the Chiefs 43-40 in Week 6, and the 41-year-old said that he was relishing the opportunity to meet again for a place at the Super Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia on 3 February.

“It’s going to be a good game,” Brady said. “They’re a good team. We played them earlier this year. I know everybody thinks we suck and, you know, we can’t win any games, so we’ll see. It’ll be fun.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Real Madrid snatch all three points thanks to 88th-minute free-kick from Ceballos
    Real Madrid snatch all three points thanks to 88th-minute free-kick from Ceballos
    De Gea: 'Solskjaer has brought happiness, this is the real Manchester United'
    Messi nets landmark La Liga goal as Barca ease to victory
    LEINSTER
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Man-of-the-match Ringrose leads the way for Leinster
    'Leinster are really phenomenal, they're a class team'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes
    Harry Kane blow adds to Tottenham's woes
    Why Paul Pogba has looked transformed under Ole Gunnar Solskjær
    'He reminds me of Kante and Makelele': Rice earns high praise from West Ham team-mate
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    'Spurs believe they are good enough to win the league'
    Solskjaer saluted by Man United legend for cleaning up Mourinho's mess

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie