Sony Michel stars with three touchdowns as Patriots see off Chargers to set up Chiefs clash

Sony Michel celebrates with James Develin after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter.

Sony Michel celebrates with James Develin after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter.

SONY MICHEL STARRED with three touchdowns on Sunday as the New England Patriots beat the LA Chargers 41-28 to set up an AFC championship meeting with Kansas City next week.

Tom Brady’s men beat the Chiefs 43-40 in Week 6, and the 41-year-old said that he was relishing the opportunity to meet again for a place at the Super Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia on 3 February.

“It’s going to be a good game,” Brady said. “They’re a good team. We played them earlier this year. I know everybody thinks we suck and, you know, we can’t win any games, so we’ll see. It’ll be fun.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: