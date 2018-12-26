This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you know your ladies football from 2018?

Test your memory with these 10 questions.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,380 Views 3 Comments
Who did Dublin beat to lift the Lidl Division 1 National League title back in May?
Donegal
Mayo

Cork
Galway
Which of the following counties was docked points for fielding an unregistered player, and later relegated?
Kerry
Mayo

Armagh
Monaghan
Who was named Player of the Match in the All-Ireland senior final?
Noelle Healy
Sinéad Aherne

Ciara O'Sullivan
Carla Rowe
And how many points did Dublin come out on top by?
8
3

1
5
Name Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald's club.
St Val's
Mourneabbey

Nemo Rangers
Castlehaven
Which Donegal star has joined Cora Staunton at Greater Western Sydney Giants in the AFLW?
Geraldine McLaughlin
Yvonne Bonner

Karen Guthrie
Aoife McDonnell
How many first time All-Stars feature in the 2018 team?
4
7

5
9
Who was named Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year?
Sinéad Aherne
Neamh Woods

Kate Flood
Niamh O'Sullivan
Who won the All-Ireland senior club final this year?
Carnacon
Foxrock-Cabinteely

Mourneabbey
Donaghmoyne
And finally, who will champions Dublin get their 2019 league up-and-running against?
Cork
Westmeath

Donegal
Tipperary
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like ladies football?
Share your result:

