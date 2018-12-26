Quiz: How well do you know your ladies football from 2018?

Who did Dublin beat to lift the Lidl Division 1 National League title back in May? Donegal Mayo

Cork Galway

Which of the following counties was docked points for fielding an unregistered player, and later relegated? Kerry Mayo

Armagh Monaghan

Who was named Player of the Match in the All-Ireland senior final? Noelle Healy Sinéad Aherne

Ciara O'Sullivan Carla Rowe

And how many points did Dublin come out on top by? 8 3

1 5

Name Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald's club. St Val's Mourneabbey

Nemo Rangers Castlehaven

Which Donegal star has joined Cora Staunton at Greater Western Sydney Giants in the AFLW? Geraldine McLaughlin Yvonne Bonner

Karen Guthrie Aoife McDonnell

How many first time All-Stars feature in the 2018 team? 4 7

5 9

Who was named Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year? Sinéad Aherne Neamh Woods

Kate Flood Niamh O'Sullivan

Who won the All-Ireland senior club final this year? Carnacon Foxrock-Cabinteely

Mourneabbey Donaghmoyne