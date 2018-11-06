This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 6 November, 2018
The race is on! Dublin, Cork, Monaghan and Galway clubs vying for All-Ireland glory

A closer look at the ladies football club championships: the state of play and the fixtures that lie ahead.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 5:16 PM
1 hour ago 640 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4325347

WITH COUNTY AND provincial champions crowned across the length and breadth of the country, attention now turns to the business end of the All-Ireland ladies football club championships.

ladies (1) Courtney, Goldrick, O'Sullivan and Ward will all be key for their respective sides.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) today announced the full fixture details of the forthcoming All-Ireland club semi-finals across the three grades, with six huge battles down for decision on the weekend of the 17/18 November.

The race for the Dolores Tyrrell Memorial Cup is an exciting one with with four of the most consistent teams in the country over the last few years vying to prize the All-Ireland senior title from Carnacon. 

The six-time champions are out of the running, of course, after suffering defeat to Galway kingpins Kilkerrin-Clonberne on Saturday. Next up for the Kevin Reidy’s newly-crowned Connacht champions is Cork and Munster standard-bearers Mourneabbey.

ward Galway star Louise Ward captained Kilkerrin-Clonberne to Connacht glory.

A home fixture for the Galway side on 18 November, this will be an intriguing battle, no doubt. It’s Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s first time in the All-Ireland stages of the competition since 2015 — their exit coming at the hands of Mourneabbey back then.

Shane Ronayne’s charges have won the last five Cork and Munster senior titles, but are yet to reach the Holy Grail. In 2014, they were defeated in the final by Donegal side Termon. In 2015, another final loss came against Donaghmoyne. 

In 2016, the same side ended their quest in the semi-finals and in 2017, it was Carnacon that broke their hearts as the ‘fourth time lucky’ mantra crashed and burned.

The Mourneabbey team Mourneabbey have come close time and time again. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Is this it? On the fifth time of asking, could they do it? All of the hurt, all of the heartbreak through the years finally put to bed. But Kilkerrin-Clonberne are on their own revenge mission.

On the other side of the draw it’s an Ulster-Leinster affair with some similar coloured histories. Foxrock-Cabinteely have won the last four Dublin and Leinster crowns but likewise, the All-Ireland crown has been elusive.

They’ve fallen short at the semi-final stage two of the last three years and were beaten in the showpiece in 2016. Who by? Donaghmoyne: their next opposition.

Arlene Keenan with Sinead Goldrick Donaghmoyne beat Fox-Cab in the 2016 decider. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

The Monaghan aces clinched their 11th Ulster crown in 15 years on Saturday, regaining the silverware after defeat in 2017. Back-to-back All-Ireland champions in 2015 and 2016, they’re on the hunt for a sixth title.

That last four showdown will also throw-in at 1pm on 18 November, with plenty more action on the cards at intermediate and junior level that weekend.

In the second tier, clubs from Monaghan, Scotland, Galway and Dublin are contesting the two coveted final places on offer while at junior level, it’s still a five-horse race.

The Donaghmoyne team celebrate with the cup Donaghmoyne were champions in 2015 and 2016. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Dublin’s Castleknock and Carlow’s Old Leighlin must replay their Leinster final first before the successful outfit join the semi-final line-up. There, they’ll meet the Sligo and Connacht champions while it’s Cork-Tyrone on the other side of the draw.

The full details are below, with the annual All-Ireland senior and intermediate final double-header at Parnell Park penciled in for Saturday, 8 December on the LGFA master fixture plan. The junior decider is set for the following day.

17 November 2018

All-Ireland intermediate club championship semi-final

  • Emmet Óg (Monaghan) (H) v Dunedin Connollys (Scotland); Aghabog Emmets, 1pm – Result on the Day (Rule 421)

A view of the match parade The pre-match parade at Parnell Park last year. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

18 November 2018

All-Ireland senior club championship semi-finals

  • Kilkerrin/Clonberne (Galway) (H) v Mourneabbey (Cork); Clonberne Sports Field, 1pm – ET if Necessary
  • Foxrock Cabinteely (Dublin) (H) v Donaghmoyne (Monaghan); Bray Emmets, 1pm – ET if Necessary

All Ireland intermediate club championship semi-final

  • St Brendans, Ballygar (Galway) (H) v Clontarf (Dublin); TBC, 1pm – ET if Necessary

All Ireland junior club championship semi-finals

  • Trillick (Tyrone) (H) v Glanmire (Cork); Trillick St Macartan’s, Gargadis Rd., 1pm – ET if Necessary
  • Castleknock (Dublin)/Old Leighlin (Carlow) (H) v Tourlestrane (Sligo); TBC, 1pm*- ET if Necessary

*Castleknock v Old Leighlin Leinster Final Replay on Saturday, 10 November, at 2pm in Athy.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

