This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New management for Kerry ladies as they look to put 2018 struggles behind them

The Kingdom will hope they can focus on the football under Donal O’Doherty.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 11:28 AM
31 minutes ago 330 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4314473

THE KERRY SENIOR ladies footballers have a new manager after an extremely up and down 2018.

The Kerry team The Kerry ladies senior footballers (file pic, August 2017). Source: Tom Beary/INPHO

Spa clubman Donal O’Doherty was ratified at last night’s Kerry LGFA October county board meeting as the Kingdom prepare for life in Division 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football league, and senior championship once again.

Also Kerry LGFA development officer, O’Doherty steered the Killarney outfit to the senior ladies county championship title this year, and also oversaw their junior counterparts to success.

He has extensive coaching experience at all levels with Spa and also managed the Killarney Celtic senior men’s soccer team.

As a player, O’Doherty lined out with the Killarney outfit for a number of years and also won an All-Ireland vocational schools medal with Kerry in 1990.

Joined by Spa’s Tim O’Connor and Killorglin’s Donal O’Sullivan in his backroom team, O’Doherty will vacate his development officer role to focus on this one.

Kerry v Dublin - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship quarter-final Kerry's Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh facing Olwen Carey. Source: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

The news of a permanent appointment comes as a lift to the 2018 Munster finalists after a difficult few months of chopping and changing earlier this year.

They were relegated from Division 1 following a winless campaign in which their only victory on the field of play — against Mayo — was subsequently overturned after they were found to have fielded an ineligible player.

Senior manager Graham Shine stepped down following the relegation, with Eddie Sheehy taking over the role on an interim basis.

Under Sheehy they did well, reaching the provincial decider to be edged by eventual All-Ireland finalists Cork and enjoying a decent All-Ireland senior championship campaign.

They exited at the hands of Dublin in the quarter-final but before that, amassed an impressive win over Tipperary and suffered a one-point defeat to Donegal.

Elsewhere, Darragh Long of Austin Stacks and Declan Quill of Kerins O’Rahillys were ratified as joint Kerry minor ladies managers last night.

Earlier this year, then-minor manager Jonathan Griffin was controversially sacked by the county board via email sparking a row which saw multiple officials resign before Griffin was reinstated.

They went on to reach the Munster final, but were beaten by a single point as Cork claimed their ninth crown on the bounce.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    'Even if Johnny Sexton isn't here, Ireland are a very good team'
    Ruddock to captain Ireland as Chicago clash offers important opportunities
    'People have their own opinions. You can't hide from it... I have thick skin'
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined Â£6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Chelsea coach Ianni fined £6,000 after touchline clash with Mourinho
    Gareth Bale's agent hits back after El Clasico criticism
    'It's worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned' - Ronaldo's family 'very angry' over rape allegation
    IRELAND
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Wilfried Zaha reveals racist abuse and death threats
    Wilfried Zaha reveals racist abuse and death threats
    7 managers who could succeed Julen Lopetegui as Real Madrid boss
    Leicester's game at Cardiff to go ahead after tragic death of owner Vichai

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie