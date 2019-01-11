More good news as Munster championship double-headers announced

MUNSTER GAA AND LGFA have built on the announcement of several league double-headers by confirming two for their respective senior football championships.

Round One of the Munster ladies football championship sees 2018 finalists Kerry face Waterford on 11 May and that will be a double-header with the Déise men’s tie against Clare. Waterford and Clare is down for Cusack Park, Ennis, as of now.

On 1 June, it’s a Cork double billing with the ladies going head-to-head with Kerry in a repeat of last year’s decider and the Rebels’ men’s semi final against either Limerick or Tipperary taking place afterwards. As it stands, the men are set to lock horns at a Cork venue.

The intermediate ladies football meetings of 2018 All-Ireland junior champions Limerick and Tipperary on 11 May, and Limerick and Clare on 1 June, will also be double-headers.

The Munster ladies senior championship final is penciled in for Saturday, 15 June, and if there’s a camogie clash it will be changed to Sunday, 16.

A great nights work by ⁦@MunsterGAA⁩ and ⁦@MunsterLGFA⁩ as two double headers are just announced for Senior ⁦@LadiesFootball⁩ Championship #20X20 pic.twitter.com/YdrqfV4VW7 — Donal Barry (@BarryDonal) January 10, 2019

The news of double-headers in Munster comes as a huge positive particularly after last year as both finals featured Cork and Kerry, but they took place on the same day at different venues.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that back-to-back All-Ireland champions Dublin will play two of their Division 1 Lidl Ladies National Football League fixtures in Croke Park as double-headers with Jim Gavin’s charges.

Sinead Goldrick and Sinead Finnegan celebrate Dublin's All-Ireland win in September. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Dublin LGFA broke the news before the LGFA confirmed it, adding: “The LGFA is also working on securing a number of other ‘double-headers’ – and should be in a position to confirm full details at some point next week.”

Wicklow have also announced one for Sunday, 10 February, which will see their intermediate ladies side host Down and the men welcome Limerick to Joule Park, Aughrim.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: