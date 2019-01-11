This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 11 January, 2019
More good news as Munster championship double-headers announced

Munster GAA and LGFA have teamed up as 2019 looks set to bring more than ever.

By Emma Duffy Friday 11 Jan 2019, 10:18 AM
35 minutes ago 700 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4434538
Cork's Ciara O'Sullivan scoring against Kerry last year.
Cork's Ciara O'Sullivan scoring against Kerry last year.

MUNSTER GAA AND LGFA have built on the announcement of several league double-headers by confirming two for their respective senior football championships.

Round One of the Munster ladies football championship sees 2018 finalists Kerry face Waterford on 11 May and that will be a double-header with the Déise men’s tie against Clare. Waterford and Clare is down for Cusack Park, Ennis, as of now.

On 1 June, it’s a Cork double billing with the ladies going head-to-head with Kerry in a repeat of last year’s decider and the Rebels’ men’s semi final against either Limerick or Tipperary taking place afterwards. As it stands, the men are set to lock horns at a Cork venue.

The intermediate ladies football meetings of 2018 All-Ireland junior champions Limerick and Tipperary on 11 May, and Limerick and Clare on 1 June, will also be double-headers.

The Munster ladies senior championship final is penciled in for Saturday, 15 June, and if there’s a camogie clash it will be changed to Sunday, 16.

The news of double-headers in Munster comes as a huge positive particularly after last year as both finals featured Cork and Kerry, but they took place on the same day at different venues.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that back-to-back All-Ireland champions Dublin will play two of their Division 1 Lidl Ladies National Football League fixtures in Croke Park as double-headers with Jim Gavin’s charges.

Cork v Dublin - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final Sinead Goldrick and Sinead Finnegan celebrate Dublin's All-Ireland win in September. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Dublin LGFA broke the news before the LGFA confirmed it, adding: “The LGFA is also working on securing a number of other ‘double-headers’ – and should be in a position to confirm full details at some point next week.”

Wicklow have also announced one for Sunday, 10 February, which will see their intermediate ladies side host Down and the men welcome Limerick to Joule Park, Aughrim.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

