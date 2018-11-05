Deadly Dublin duo and Cork captain to battle it out for Player of the Year award

DUBLIN BACK-TO-back All-Ireland winning duo Sinéad Aherne and Lyndsey Davey, and Cork captain Ciara O’Sullivan, will battle it out for the 2018 TG4 senior Players’ Player of the Year award.

The 2018 senior Players' Player of the Year nominees.

The three-player shortlist was revealed by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association today, along with the intermediate and junior nominees.

Mick Bohan’s Dublin side retained their All-Ireland title in Croke Park in September with a 3-11 to 1-12 win over Cork, and they also added a first-ever Division 1 Lidl Ladies National League crown to their cabinet earlier this year.

2017 and 2018 captain Aherne was key throughout and has deservedly been rewarded with a Player of the Year nominee. This is the third successive year that the St Sylvesters star has been shortlisted for the award, her team-mate Noelle Healy claiming it in 2017.

Back-to-back All-Ireland winning captain Aherne. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Davey, meanwhile, has also been recognised for her incredible exploits in the Sky Blue forward line — her glittering display in the showpiece was one of the standout individual performances of the year. She was previously shortlisted for this award in 2015.

Rebels captain O’Sullivan joins the Dublin duo after another outstanding year in the red jersey, as she prepares for the All-Ireland senior club semi-final where her Mourneabbey side will face Galway and Connacht kingpins Kilkerrin-Clonberne.

In the intermediate grade, likewise, it’s two nominees for the All-Ireland champions and one for the finalists.

Tyrone captain and All-Ireland final Player of the Match Neamh Woods, her team-mate Gemma Begley and Meath captain Niamh O’Sullivan go head-to-head for the accolade.

Tyrone's Neamh Woods. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

And at junior level, Limerick All-Ireland winning captain Cathy Mee and Player of the Match Rebecca Delee have been selected alongside Louth’s inspirational skipper Kate Flood. Flood previously won the award in 2015.

The three winners will be revealed at the All-Stars banquet, hosted by the Citywest Hotel on Saturday, 1 December.

The nominees in all three categories were chosen by their inter-county peers, with players not allowed to vote for their own team-mates.

TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Sinéad Aherne (Dublin)*

Lyndsey Davey (Dublin)*

Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork)*

TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Gemma Begley (Tyrone)

Neamh Woods (Tyrone)*

Niamh O’Sullivan (Meath)

TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Rebecca Delee (Limerick)

Cathy Mee (Limerick)

Kate Flood (Louth)

*(also nominated for a TG4 All Star award)

