LeBron-less Lakers suffer buzzer-beating loss while Warriors fall in OT

THE SACRAMENTO KINGS reigned supreme with a 117-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers thanks to Bogdan Bogdanovic’s buzzer-beater.

In the Lakers’ first game without LeBron James – who is sidelined with a groin injury – Bogdanovic stepped up for the Kings and drilled a three-pointer as time expired to seal Thursday’s NBA win.

Bogdanovic came off the bench to lead all Kings players with 23 points.

Kyle Kuzma tried to fill James’ shoes, logging 33 points with four assists and nine rebounds, while Lonzo Ball was just short of a triple-double following 20 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Elsewhere, the reigning league MVP James Harden is making his case for a second campaign. The NBA star scored 45 points, marking the sixth game in-a-row he has scored 35 points or more as the Houston Rockets topped the Boston Celtics 127-113. Harden also made nine three-pointers, which tied his career-high.

Ben Simmons posted his fifth triple-double of the season in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 114-97 victory at the Utah Jazz. The Australian finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists.

Klay Thompson’s slump continued as the Golden State Warriors fell to the Trail Portland Blazers 110-109 in overtime. Thompson scored just 15 points off six of 19 field goal attempts, went two-for-nine beyond the arc and went one-for-four in free throws.

