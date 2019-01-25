This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 25 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's hard but we need to keep going' - Lamela calls for Spurs to bounce back quickly

Tottenham must move on from their Carabao Cup exit at Chelsea, says Argentinian Erik Lamela.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Jan 2019, 9:20 AM
1 hour ago 960 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4458623
Lamela was part of the Spurs side that fell to Chelsea last night.
Lamela was part of the Spurs side that fell to Chelsea last night.
Lamela was part of the Spurs side that fell to Chelsea last night.

ERIK LAMELA HAS warned that Tottenham have no time to feel sorry for themselves after Thursday’s Carabao Cup exit as they continue to fight for silverware on three fronts.

Spurs’ first shot at a trophy ended at the semi-final stage as they were beaten on penalties by Chelsea after the Blues overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit at Stamford Bridge.

The tie ended 2-2 on aggregate before Eric Dier and Lucas Moura both failed with their spot-kicks, handing Chelsea a place in the final against holders Manchester City.

And while disappointed, Lamela says Spurs should not dwell on their elimination given they are still in the Premier League title race, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

“The season is long and we need to move on,” he told the club’s website.

“It’s another game in three days [in the FA Cup fourth round against Crystal Palace] and the season isn’t finished.

“We’re out of this competition, that’s hard for us but we need to keep going forward, always.”

Fellow team-mate Jan Vertonghen is confident Spurs will bounce back from the disappointment and end their 11-year wait for silverware.

“I think it was a brilliant performance from us, obviously Chelsea played well, so it’s a shame,” he told Spurs TV.

“We probably both think that we deserved to win. I think that Tottenham definitely deserved to go to the final but this is life.

“We have a lot of chances to come back and we will, this is what we do. We’ve had it in the past but we’re so strong mentally and physically in every single way, that is what makes us good.”

Next up for Mauricio Pochettino’s men is a trip to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, before a return to Premier League duties against Watford three days later.

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'It's hard but we need to keep going' - Lamela calls for Spurs to bounce back quickly
    'It's hard but we need to keep going' - Lamela calls for Spurs to bounce back quickly
    Cardiff won't be given transfer window extension despite disappearance of record signing
    'He must not come and cry after' – Strasbourg midfielder on Neymar injury
    CHELSEA
    Eden Hazard doesn't care about his manager's criticism of him
    Eden Hazard doesn't care about his manager's criticism of him
    As it happened: Chelsea v Tottenham, Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
    'He's more an individual player than a leader'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Completely shocked': Nantes coach, fans in tears over player's disappearance
    'Completely shocked': Nantes coach, fans in tears over player's disappearance
    Pogba could be Man United captain after Mourinho demotion, says Solskjaer
    Sanchez set to feature against Arsenal on anniversary of uninspiring first year at Man United

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie