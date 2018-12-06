Landmark night for Irish midfielder as Kilmarnock go top of the Scottish Premiership

IRISH MIDFIELDER GARY Dicker made it a 100th appearance to remember last night, as he captained his side to a 2-0 victory over Livingston that sent them top of the Scottish Premiership, after both Celtic and Rangers slipped up.

Greg Stewart got both goals inside the first 20 minutes amid a convincing victory for Steve Clarke’s side, who have lost just once in their last 11 matches.

Dicker, who was given the captain’s armband with regular skipper Kris Boyd on the bench, completed 90 minutes, as did fellow Irish midfielder Alan Power.

Meanwhile, both sides also showed their support on the night for LGBT charity Stonewall Scotland’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

32-year-old Dicker, a Dublin-born midfielder who counts UCD, Brighton, Stockport and Rochdale among his former clubs, joined Kilmarnock in 2016.

The experienced player has been a regular for his side in the campaign so far, appearing 18 times in all competitions.

