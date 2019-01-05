Laurina makes winning return for Willie Mullins to take two-horse race by 48 lengths at Sandown

LAURINA STORMED TO victory for Willie Mullins in the Unibet Mares’ Hurdle at Sandown in what was her first appearance of the season.

The six-year-old landed a Grade One event at Fairyhouse last April after previously winning the mares’ novice hurdle at Cheltenham Festival.

This victory will enhance her claims for the Champion Hurdle as she takes her 100% record over hurdles to five from five.

Great to see Laurina back on the track, a very easy winner of the Unibet Mares' Hurdle for @Ruby_Walsh and Willie Mullins at @Sandownpark.



Your choice for the Champion Hurdle? pic.twitter.com/fIDORvEcnd — Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 5, 2019

With Ruby Walsh on board, Laurina led from the start after the race was reduced to a match against Sensulano when both Got Away and Smaoineamh Alainn emerged as late withdrawals.

Sensulano kept in touch with her until the final two flights before Laurina raced into an insurmountable lead and went on to win by 48 lengths.

