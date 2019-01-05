This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Laurina makes winning return for Willie Mullins to take two-horse race by 48 lengths at Sandown

Ruby Walsh guided the six-year-old to a comfortable victory over Sensulano after there were late withdrawals in the Unibet Mares’ Hurdle.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 5 Jan 2019, 3:43 PM
Ruby Walsh on board Laurina at Sandown.
Image: Julian Herbert
Ruby Walsh on board Laurina at Sandown.
Ruby Walsh on board Laurina at Sandown.
Image: Julian Herbert

LAURINA STORMED TO victory for Willie Mullins in the Unibet Mares’ Hurdle at Sandown in what was her first appearance of the season.

The six-year-old landed a Grade One event at Fairyhouse last April after previously winning the mares’ novice hurdle at Cheltenham Festival. 

This victory will enhance her claims for the Champion Hurdle as she takes her 100% record over hurdles to five from five.

With Ruby Walsh on board, Laurina led from the start after the race was reduced to a match against Sensulano when both Got Away and Smaoineamh Alainn emerged as late withdrawals. 

Sensulano kept in touch with her until the final two flights before Laurina raced into an insurmountable lead and went on to win by 48 lengths.

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne preview the weekend’s action:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

