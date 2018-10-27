Dundalk dominance, Ireland call-ups and teenage transfers: Our League of Ireland writers' review

Aaron Gallagher

What will be your defining memory from this season?

THERE HAS BEEN a lot to remember from this season. UCD’s performances in the First Division and their run to the semi-finals of the FAI Cup should not go unmentioned.

Collie O’Neill is a brilliant, innovative manager, who persists with a positive style of football, which will be welcomed with open arms in the top-tier next season.

Witnessing Graham Burke play for Shamrock Rovers down in Sligo one day and wear the green jersey of Ireland at Celtic Park just two days later is also an image that sticks out; his rise from League of Ireland star to Irish international is evidence of the talent which this league possesses.

However, the one defining memory from this season centres around the side that has completely dominated this calendar year.

Seeing Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk boss possession and make their title rivals Cork City look a shade of the side they were 12 months ago was an incredible spectacle when the sides met on 21 September.

John Caulfield’s achievement of bringing a first-ever double to Turner’s Cross was significant last year, but his side’s dethroning at Turner’s Cross that night was evidence of the gulf in class that has separated the teams this year.

Dundalk have been the premier team this season. Their 1-0 win thanks to Chris Shield’s strike down in Cork was the performance that showed why they have been crowned league champions for the fourth time in five seasons.

Who was your Player of the Season?

It really is hard to look past Pat Hoban this season. With 29 Premier Division goals to his name, it has been an incredibly successful season for the Lilywhites’ Prodigal Son returned.

Hoban was excellent during his first spell at Oriel Park, but has returned from his time in England even better.

He has been a physical and dominating presence lurking inside opposition boxes all throughout 2018 — and it seems no manager could devise a plan to successfully stop him from scoring week after week.

Hoban makes his game look very natural and, strangely, there has not been as much fanfare about him as we would expect from a 30-goal-a-season striker.

Chris Shields and Michael Duffy have been brilliant partners-in-crime as Dundalk have stormed to the title. Graham Burke, too, could have been Player of the Season worthy before his move to Preston.

But with all factors taken into account, it is difficult to make an argument against Hoban being the best player in any position in Irish football this season. The fact that his name is being mentioned as a potential call-up to Martin O’Neill’s international squad is evidence of that alone.

Name the best and worst signing of the season

Bohemians full-back Darragh Leahy. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

In my view, the best signing of this season has been Darragh Leahy by Keith Long. The 20-year-old defender has taken like a duck to water in the Bohemians backline and plays with a commanding presence, which is so rare in players so young.

Despite his age and inexperience, Leahy has been the best left-back in the country this season and he has starred in a Bohemians side that punched well above its weight in the league while also reaching the FAI Cup semi-final.

The thing about a player like Leahy is that you know there is much more to come and that he is only just at the beginning of what promises to be a long career in the game. It would have been easy for the player to lose confidence in his ability having arrived back in Dublin following his time at Coventry City.

But he has excelled at Dalymount Park, swimming rather than sinking with consistent performances of a mature and established full-back.

It is always difficult to choose a ‘worst’ anything, and with a footballer there are always factors away from the field which we are not privy to that can have a massive bearing on their performances on the pitch.

All that said, I was disappointed that Adam Morgan did not have more of an impact at Sligo Rovers this season. The striker came with the reputation of an ex-Liverpool forward out to get his career back on track, and was heavily-tipped as a potential top goalscorer during his debut season in the League of Ireland.

Morgan played just 13 games during an injured-hit campaign at the Showgrounds and left the club in August after struggling with an abdominal issue. To his credit, the player managed four goals during his brief stay in Ireland, but unfortunately he failed to deliver on the high expectations placed on his shoulders after enjoying such early promise at Anfield under Brendan Rodgers.

Best individual performance you witnessed this year?

The best individual performance I witnessed this season came from Gavin Bazunu against Cork City on 6 July.

The 0-0 stalemate would turn out to be the 16-year-old’s fourth consecutive clean sheet and after his dramatic penalty save to deny Kieran Sadlier in front the Shed End at Turner’s Cross, the goalkeeper became a national sensation.

That penalty save alone was an incredible feat against the reigning league and FAI Cup champions away from home, but the teenager’s entire performance, showing such composure and level-headedness on and off the ball was hard to believe.

He has since secured a €400,000 move to Premier League champions Manchester City and looks certain to have a long career for club and country alike in the coming years.

Which team did you most enjoy watching (aside from the club you support)?

Waterford. There was a decent chunk of pressure placed on the shoulders of Alan Reynolds, with the expectation that they would compete for a European place straight after being promoted. Granted the club spent considerably, but it is a skill in itself to get the best out of talented group — and this is something their manager has executed.

Waterford were even tipped as potential outside challengers for the title a few weeks into the season. They settled for a European place in the end of did so with a brand of appealing, attacking football; one which always took the game to their opponents regardless of who they were.

With strikers like Izzy Akinade and Courtney Duffus up front, Stanley Aborah and Bastien Hery in midfield and Kenny Browne and David Webster at the back, the team was littered with high-quality from front to back.

Reynolds assembled a team of brilliant footballers of all different nationalities, but the ease with which his squad bonded and gelled together on and off the pitch made their success look so seamless. The club have received a serious cash injection over the last couple of seasons, but going from First Division champions to Europa League football is a feat worthy of recognition.

Who will win the FAI Cup final?

I believed Dundalk would win the FAI Cup final last year, and was proven wrong with Achille Campion’s late equaliser in extra-time and some penalty heroics from John Caulfield’s men. While it has become a little repetitive seeing Dundalk and Cork face off for the last four years, it is great to see the two best football teams in the country square off.

City impressed significantly when the side’s met for the first time in the President’s Cup at a snow-covered Oriel Park in Febuary. But since then Dundalk have gone from strength to strength. Stephen Kenny’s side have powered to the title and are showing no signs of letting up.

Pat Hoban and Chris Shields are in tremendous late-season form and you do feel that the Lilywhites will want revenge for the last two finals at the Aviva when they came up short and left empty-handed. In both 2016 and 2017 I would have backed Dundalk, and was proven wrong. For the third year in a row I reckon Kenny’s men will get over the line.

The odds are stacked in Dundalk’s favour by way of form (12 wins in their last 13 games), the squad available and the relentless nature of their march to the title over the last few months. That said, anything can happen in a cup final.

Sum up the 2018 campaign in one sentence

Dundalk return to the summit.

Paul Fennessy

UCD boss Collie O'Neill and captain Gary O'Neill. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

What will be your defining memory from this season?

Watching a UCD side full of actual students playing great football and being handsomely rewarded for it ultimately. What Collie O’Neill has built at that club is impressive, with a number of players with the potential to go far in the game.

Who was your Player of the Season?

Chris Shields. With captain Stephen O’Donnell out with a long-term injury and a bad loss to the team, Dundalk needed some big performances from Shields. The 27-year-old has been at Dundalk for seven seasons now and doesn’t always get the accolades that other stars tend to attract, but his presence in the team and the remarkable success the Lilywhites have simultaneously enjoyed is no coincidence. Shields was outstanding on several occasions this season, helping ensure Dundalk nearly always won the midfield battle regardless of their opponents, while winning the league comfortably in the process.

Name the best and worst signing of the season

Best: With a phenomenal 29 goals and possibly more, it’s hard to think of anyone other than Pat Hoban as signing of the season.

Worst: I was disappointed that Ireland U21 international Danny Kane couldn’t make more of an impact at Cork City.

Best individual performance you witnessed this year?

Watching 16-year-old Gavin Bazunu saving a penalty to help Shamrock Rovers earn a point against Cork was genuine Roy-of-the-Rovers stuff. If he can continue to progress at his current rate, I fully expect Bazanu — who has since signed for Man City for a reported fee of around £420,000 — to be playing at a higher level in years to come.

Which team did you most enjoy watching (aside from the club you support)?

Dundalk were always worth the entrance fee. The Lilywhites were deserved league winners and it is heartening to see a coach in Stephen Kenny rewarded for playing good football and frequently trusting in young players.

Who will win the FAI Cup final?

It’s hard to look past Dundalk. They were very unlucky to lose last year on penalties to Cork and you get the sense that they have grown into a better side since, whereas the same cannot be said of Cork.

Sum up the 2018 campaign in one sentence

The gap between the top sides and the rest is widening considerably.

Andrew Cunneen

Graham Burke. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

What will be your defining memory from this season?

Graham Burke’s call-up. If League of Ireland players who are good enough (and there are some) are actively involved in the national setup, then it gives a clear pathway to the highest level in the country while remaining in the league and that’s bigger than any single club’s achievements.

Who was your Player of the Season?

Pat Hoban. I’m honestly a bit surprised by the debate.

Name the best and worst signing of the season.

Darragh Leahy was the best signing of the season. Conversely, Conor Clifford signing for Limerick, given that they couldn’t pay him a couple of months later, was the worst. It shouldn’t happen.

Best individual performance you witnessed this season?

The best individual performance I saw this season was Barry Maguire in the RSC as Limerick ran out 6-3 winners. Limerick lost Bastien Hery to their Munster rivals earlier in the year, but Maguire had his number. Realistically, if he was at the peak of his powers, he’d walk into the Dundalk team.

Which team did you most enjoy watching (aside from the club you support)?

I found Bohs to be fairly exciting. A lot of that is down to Keith Ward. Joseph N’Do probably went too far when he said he was the best player in the country, but from a purely technical point of view, he’s on a different level to most. Nothing quite like an underdog proving that they shouldn’t be treated as such.

Who will win the FAI Cup final?

Dundalk. By four. Maybe five.

Describe the 2018 campaign in one sentence.

Order restored as Stephen Kenny further strengthens his claims to take over from Martin O’Neill.

Jessica Farry

Candystripes goalkeeper Ger Doherty. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

What will be your defining memory from this season?

There’s been a few good ones this season but when I look back on the 2018 season my stand-out memory will be when Bohs beat Shamrock Rovers 3-1 in February and everyone in the chip van was going as wild as the Bohs fans. That is the League of Ireland.

Who was your Player of the Season?

You could pick any Dundalk player really but I’m going to go with Michael Duffy. The man is capable of doing anything. Has he had a bad game all season?

Name the best and worst signing of the season.

Best: Pat Hoban back at Dundalk, scoring 29 goals, says it all really. The best striker in the league at the minute.

Worst: It’s a hard one to pick, fans of most teams will rhyme off who their various disastrous signings have been. I’m going to say Damien Delaney for Cork, and I partly blame Cork for creating the hype around him, not to mention THAT tweet to Legia Warsaw. He’s not been what people would have expected and that performance against Bohs showed how tough he is finding the League of Ireland.

Best individual performance you witnessed this year?

From games I have been to personally, I have to say Ger Doherty against Sligo Rovers in the EA Sports Cup semi-final. He single-handedly secured the Candystripes’ place in the final. There was nothing getting past him that day.

Which team did you most enjoy watching (aside from the club you support)?

It has to be Dundalk. No question. From Gary Rogers to Pat Hoban up top, they make light work of most of their opponents and their brand of football is so easy on the eye, it makes you proud to follow the League of Ireland.

Who will win the FAI Cup final?

I’m going to go with Dundalk. And if they win I hope we get to see Gary Rogers’ response to Mark McNulty’s expletive ridden speech from Cork City’s celebrations last year.

Sum up the 2018 campaign in one sentence

It was probably the least competitive LOI season we’ve had for years.

Brendan White

Waterford midfielder Bastien Hery and Cork City's Karl Sheppard. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

What will be your defining memory from this season?

Dundalk’s winning run after indifferent early form. With just one in four, including defeats to Waterford and Cork City, and drawing with Derry City, Stephen Kenny’s side showed why they’re champions with a magnificent run of wins after regrouping.

Who was your Player of the Season?

Patrick Hoban. Lots of excellent players in the league this season but to score that many goals is superb. Easy to pick the support line of wingers and creative midfielders, but to have an out-and-out goalscorer showed its worth to Dundalk this season. Clinical in front of goal and a striker every other team would bite their hand off to have.

Name the best and worst signing of the season

Best: Bastien Hery. Signed under the radar early by Waterford in their first season back in the Premier Division, Hery’s class was everything that epitomised Waterford this season. One of just three non-Dundalk/Cork players to make the PFAI Team of the Year. Drove the Blues on and scored some goals from the diamond midfield.

Worst: Adam Morgan. The former Liverpool academy striker arrived with high hopes to shoot Sligo Rovers up the table. Despite scoring four in his first six games, injury contributed to Morgan departing the club without hitting the net in his next 10 league games.

Best individual performance you witnessed this year?

Patrick McEleney. A masterclass in the RSC a few weeks ago showed the talents of the 26-year-old. Quick feet and pace, crowds left the RSC in awe of the attacker’s performance. Vital member of Stephen Kenny’s squad.

Which team did you most enjoy watching (aside from the club you support)?

Bohemians. A fantastic job that Keith Long has done at Bohemians and some great football they’ve played this season. Quality players like Darragh Leahy, Keith Ward and JJ Lunney allowed Bohs to play proper football, with the added experience of Shane Supple and the ever-dependable Derek Pender. A joy to watch this season.

Who will win the FAI Cup final?

Dundalk. Tight games between the sides this season already; all four league games settled by a single goal margin. Dundalk have too much quality in attack and will win by more than one.

Sum up the 2018 campaign in one sentence

The Greatest League in the World.

Dan Gorman

Bray goalkeeper Evan Moran. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

What will be your defining memory from this season?

Walking into the Carlisle Grounds on 27 July, the day after the change of ownership had been announced. It had no bearing on the season nor was it expected to but there was a positive feeling there that night that usurped the cloud of relegation.

Not even Cork City’s 1-3 victory deterred anything, the family-feel to the club had seemingly returned to the club overnight.

Who was your Player of the Season?

Kevin Lynch. It’ll be a miracle of Bray can hang onto him. A beautiful left foot on him and deserves to compete in the Premier Division.

He is solid defensively but is a fantastic asset when he goes forward and he’d thrive at a top club.

Name the best and worst signing of the season

Best: Evan Moran. He was originally signed as back-up but got his chance due to injuries. Was often powerless to prevent goals but certainly repelled his fair share.

Worst: The re-signing of Gary McCabe. He is not the man you want in a relegation scrap and certainly not when wearing the captain’s armband. Departed before the end of the season.

Best individual performance you witnessed this year?

Cory Galvin during the 3-1 victory over Pat’s in June. He was in fantastic form in the weeks building up to it and he tormented the Saints that night. An extremely exciting player to watch.

Which team did you most enjoy watching (aside from the club you support)?

An easy answer – Dundalk. It’s a joy to watch such a good team do what they do best. They were bizarrely held to a 0-0 draw by Bray on opening day but they improved a tad after that.

Who will win the FAI Cup final?

See above! It’s Dundalk’s turn.

Sum up the 2018 campaign in one sentence.

Premier Division, I hope to see you again soon.

What will be your defining memory from this season?

Chris Shields’ goal in Cork. While not mathematically the league sealing win, the victory felt significant for Dundalk on a variety of levels. Their first win at Turner’s Cross in three-and-a-half years, from the moment the goal went in the outcome seemed inevitable.

Who was your Player of the Season?

Considering Dundalk cruised to the title, you’d imagine that it would have to be a title-winner. Chris Shields and Michael Duffy have been fabulous this year, but how could you look past Patrick Hoban? Twenty-nine league goals with a game to play, it’s a phenomenal return.

Name the best and worst signing of the season

Best: Pat Hoban.

Worst: Damien Delaney. Perhaps he would have been best retiring after Crystal Palace. He had little to gain from going back to Cork.

Best individual performance you witnessed this year?

Chris Shields against Cork, 1-0 at Turner’s Cross. He was everywhere!

Which team did you most enjoy watching (aside from the club you support)?

Waterford. Their games with Dundalk have been very even and they’ve given largely as

good as they’ve got. Bastien Hery, Paul Keegan, Stanley Aborah and Gavan Holohan – an excellent midfield combo.

Who will win the FAI Cup final?

Dundalk, just.

Sum up the 2018 campaign in one sentence

Predictable.

Brendan Graham

Chris Shields. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

What will be your defining memory from this season?

My standout memory over the course of the season would be the last thirty seconds of the FAI Cup semi-final between Bohs and Cork in Dalymount.

The tackle from Leahy is one of those moments that is always going to split opinions right down the middle but with the run of form that Bohs were on going into that game including the 4-2 victory against Cork in the league only a week previously it was such a deflating moment around the ground and within seconds you could feel the atmosphere change. A tough one for Bohs fans to take but the positives around Dalymount far outweigh the negatives after this season and it’s great to see.

Who was your Player of the Season?

My player of the season would have to be Pat Hoban. 29 goals in 35 games is an incredible achievement and with this type of form should be strongly considered for an Ireland call up. What have we got to lose? Things just didn’t work out for him in the UK and to maintain the hunger and self belief to rack up that amount of goals over the course of one league campaign is very impressive.

Name the best and worst signing of the season.

Best: Patrick Hoban – He’s a major reason why Dundalk are league champions for 2018. It was fitting that it was he who scored the late equaliser against St Pat#s to secure this year’s league title.

Worst: Damien Delaney – Might seem harsh but for me Delaney has been disappointing this season since joining Cork City in June. With a huge amount of Premier League experience and elsewhere everyone was expecting big things of him but at thirty seven years of age against young eager strikers he just doesn’t cut it anymore and for me has been the most disappointing.

Best individual performance you witnessed this year?

For this one I am going to say Chris Shields against Cork City at Turner’s Cross a few weeks ago. In such a huge game and even for a team like Dundalk, The Cross is not an easy place to go. It can be hostile with 5,000-6,000 home fans and so much at stake that night.

Both sides needed a leader and somebody to be the difference. Chris Shields, like so often before, covered every blade of grass over the course of the 90 minutes and even in the last two minutes when he looked out on his feet he was flying in with tackles.

Which team did you most enjoy watching (aside from the club you support)?

St Patrick’s Athletic – I covered quite a few of the Pat’s games at Richmond this season and although it wasn’t the most memorable of seasons for them, added to the disappointment of losing their manager, I always enjoy watching them play. They always try to keep the ball on the ground and create their chances through playing football. With the likes of James Doona and Darragh Markey in midfield, they have some really nice footballers who try to do things properly, which the fans really appreciate too.

Who will win the FAI Cup final?

Dundalk for me. They have responded admirably since losing the title to Cork last season and have only lost three league games in 36 to date. Some of the football they have been playing in recent weeks has been incredible right the way through the team and, with the confidence flowing after taking back the league trophy, I think they will put the icing on the cake with the cup on 4 November.

Sum up the 2018 campaign in one sentence.

Another memorable season as always and I’m already counting down the days until next year’s fixtures are released.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud