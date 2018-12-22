This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 22 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

LeBron James blasts NFL owners as 'old white men' with 'slave mentality'

The Los Angeles Lakers star hit out at American Football bosses for their approach, saying they’re inflexible.

By The42 Team Saturday 22 Dec 2018, 9:59 AM
35 minutes ago 636 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4411529
LeBron James (file pic).
LeBron James (file pic).
LeBron James (file pic).

LOS ANGELES LAKERS star LeBron James made some poignant comments about NFL owners on Friday.

James, 33, blasted owners for their approach in the NFL, saying they were inflexible.

“In the NFL they got a bunch of old white men owning teams and they got that slave mentality,” James said on his show, The Shop, via the Washington Post.

“And it’s like, ‘This is my team. You do what the f*** I tell y’all to do. Or we get rid of y’all.’”

James’ show, The Shop, features the four-time MVP alongside other athletes and influential people from across the nation.

Friday’s episode featured James’ friend and business partner Maverick Carter, rapper and actor Ice Cube and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.

The Lakers star has started to speak more on social issues in recent years and has been outspoken about injustices he has seen in the United States and in other sports.

He had comments in particular on USA president Donald Trump’s stance against NFL players taking a knee.

The four-time MVP went on to say he appreciates NBA commissioner Adam Silver for how he not only runs the league, but how he interacts with the players.

“I’m so appreciative in our league of our commissioner,” James said.

“He doesn’t mind us having … a real feeling and to be able to express that. It doesn’t even matter if Adam agrees with what we are saying, he at least wants to hear us out.

“As long as we are doing it in a very educational, non-violent way, then he’s absolutely okay with it.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'False!' - Alexis Sanchez denies claims that he bet on United sacking Mourinho
    'False!' - Alexis Sanchez denies claims that he bet on United sacking Mourinho
    'They've thrown him under the bus' - Roy Keane blasts Man United players over treatment of Mourinho
    'I'll speak to the ones who are not playing...I don’t think anyone has been on the bench more than me'
    LEINSTER
    Leinster wary of Connacht's returning threats in RDS Christmas cracker
    Leinster wary of Connacht's returning threats in RDS Christmas cracker
    England's Pearce to take charge of Leinster's showdown with Toulouse
    Cullen wants his Leinster players to seize their festive window of opportunity
    MUNSTER
    As it happened: Ulster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    As it happened: Ulster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    'Let Joey be Joey' - Munster need to let their new No 10 play his own game
    WIN: Tickets to see your favourite Irish province as the Heineken Cup heats up
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool will be ready for 'tough' Manchester City - Klopp
    Liverpool will be ready for 'tough' Manchester City - Klopp
    Salah and Van Dijk ensure Liverpool will be top for Christmas after seeing off Wolves
    'I need a clean sheet like I need pasta': Ranieri nervous about Fulham's survival hopes

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie