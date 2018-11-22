This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 22 November, 2018
LeBron gets standing ovation on his return to Cleveland as Lakers beat Cavs

Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors suffered a fourth consecutive loss for the first time since 2013.

By AFP Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 8:47 AM
LeBron: 32 points in 109-105 win.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
LeBron: 32 points in 109-105 win.
LeBron: 32 points in 109-105 win.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LEBRON JAMES MADE a triumphant return to Cleveland on Wednesday night and received a standing ovation before leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 109-105 win against the Cavaliers.

James scored 32 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and made seven assists to spark the Lakers, who closed the contest with an 18-6 run to win for the sixth time in seven games.

“We cranked up our defense in the fourth quarter,” James said. “They played a heck of a game but we kept our composure. We’re a young crew. We keep getting better.”

It was an emotional night for James in his first game back leaving the Cavaliers for the Lakers in July, but nothing like his 2010 return after departing Cleveland for Miami and fans, feeling betrayed, booed him.

He left Miami for the Cavs in 2014 and made good on his vow to make the Cavs into champions, so “King” James was treated royally this time.

There were cheers when James trotted onto the court for pre-game warm-ups, a huge standing ovation when he was introduced and, after James scored on the Lakers’ first possession, a video highlight tribute to huge applause.

“To come back and get the reception I got, it means a lot not only to myself but my family,” James said.

“My 11 years I played for this franchise I tried to give everything I could on and off the court.”

The Lakers improved to 10-7, their best record since April 2013, while the Cavs fell to an NBA-worst 2-14.

Reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors suffered a fourth consecutive loss for the first time since 2013 — 450 games ago — as they lost 123-95 at home to Oklahoma City.

Thunder guard Russell Westbrook had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists for his 105th career triple-double.

