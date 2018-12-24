This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 24 December, 2018
LeBron James apologises for 'Jewish money' Instagram post

A social media post from the basketball star on Sunday attracted criticism.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Dec 2018, 2:50 PM
1 hour ago 1,682 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4413423
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

LEBRON JAMES HAS apologised and insisted he did not intend to hurt anybody after he shared song lyrics on his Instagram account that included the line “getting that Jewish money”.

In an Instagram Stories post on Sunday, James quoted the song ‘ASMR’ by rapper 21 Savage, typing: “We been getting that Jewish money. Everything is Kosher.”

The four-time NBA MVP came in for criticism for linking Jewish people with money, a long-standing stereotype considered offensive by many.

After the Los Angeles Lakers’ 107-99 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, James, who removed the post from his account, told ESPN. “Apologies, for sure, if I offended anyone.

“That’s not why I chose to share that lyric. I always [post lyrics]. That’s what I do. I ride in my car, I listen to great music and that was the byproduct of it.

So, I actually thought it was a compliment and obviously it wasn’t through the lens of a lot of people. My apologies. It definitely was not the intent, obviously, to hurt anybody.”

Darren Rovell, a reporter for The Action Network, had earlier shared a screenshot of James’ post, accompanied by the comment: “Surprised LeBron, who makes very few mistakes, put this out.

“Does quoting lyrics from a song absolve the person quoting from the responsibility behind the words? I’d argue no, especially with a following of 45 million.”

