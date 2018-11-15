This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
LeBron makes more NBA history as he moves into fifth on all-time scoring list

It was a good night for the Los Angeles Lakers star.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 8:58 AM
22 minutes ago 261 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4340552

Trail Blazers Lakers Basketball James is congratulated by his team-mates. Source: Mark J. Terrill

LEBRON JAMES REACHED another milestone in the NBA as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers.

James scored 44 points on 13-of-19 shooting while adding 10 rebounds and nine assists in a 126-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

But it was what he did with his 39th point that mattered.

With an and-one in the fourth quarter, James scored the 31,420th point of his career, passing Wilt Chamberlain for fifth place on the all-time scoring list.

Source: NBA/YouTube

Jimmy Butler is a very good player, he just was not good enough to prevent the 76ers from losing in his debut with the team.

Philadelphia fell to the Magic 111-106 as they blew an 11-point lead at the end of the third quarter in the loss. Orlando went on a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter which, according to ESPN, is the second largest unanswered run by a team this season.

Butler finished with 14 points on six-of-12 shooting in the loss and just six points after the first quarter. Joel Embiid tallied his first career triple-double in the game, but he had just 19 points on six-of-20 shooting to go with 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Meanwhile in Minnesota, the Timberwolves moved to 2-0 since Butler was traded to the 76ers.

Source: NBA/YouTube

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds in the first half alone as Minnesota took down the Pelicans 107-100. He finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds.

E’Twaun Moore had a game-high 31 points on 13-of-23 shooting in the loss for the Pelicans.

