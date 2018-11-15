LeBron makes more NBA history as he moves into fifth on all-time scoring list

James is congratulated by his team-mates. Source: Mark J. Terrill

LEBRON JAMES REACHED another milestone in the NBA as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers.

James scored 44 points on 13-of-19 shooting while adding 10 rebounds and nine assists in a 126-117 win over the Trail Blazers.

But it was what he did with his 39th point that mattered.

With an and-one in the fourth quarter, James scored the 31,420th point of his career, passing Wilt Chamberlain for fifth place on the all-time scoring list.

Jimmy Butler is a very good player, he just was not good enough to prevent the 76ers from losing in his debut with the team.

Philadelphia fell to the Magic 111-106 as they blew an 11-point lead at the end of the third quarter in the loss. Orlando went on a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter which, according to ESPN, is the second largest unanswered run by a team this season.

Butler finished with 14 points on six-of-12 shooting in the loss and just six points after the first quarter. Joel Embiid tallied his first career triple-double in the game, but he had just 19 points on six-of-20 shooting to go with 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Meanwhile in Minnesota, the Timberwolves moved to 2-0 since Butler was traded to the 76ers.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds in the first half alone as Minnesota took down the Pelicans 107-100. He finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds.

E’Twaun Moore had a game-high 31 points on 13-of-23 shooting in the loss for the Pelicans.

