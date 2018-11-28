This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 28 November, 2018
LeBron struggles as Lakers miss season-high 30 three-pointers in loss to Nuggets

LeBron James had a season-low 14 points for LA, who suffered their worst loss of the season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 8:21 AM
Lakers power forward LeBron James.
Image: David Zalubowski
Lakers power forward LeBron James.
Image: David Zalubowski

THE LOS ANGELES Lakers have struggled to shoot at times this season and a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday was a glaring example of their problems.

In a 117-85 defeat, the Lakers shot five of 35 from three-point range. The 30 missed three-pointers is a season-high.

LeBron James especially struggled, posting a season-low 14 points on five-of-15 shooting.

But the Nuggets played very well. Six different players scored in double-digits including Malik Beasley, who scored a career-high 20 points off the bench.

Paul Millsap also posted a double-double with 20 points on nine-of-14 shooting and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers have now lost back-to-back games while Denver have won four-in-a-row.

Lowry rallies Raptors to sixth straight win

Kyle Lowry tallied 24 points as the NBA-leading Toronto Raptors continued their dominance by storming back from a 17-point deficit to beat the resurgent Memphis Grizzlies 122-114 on Tuesday.

Four-time all-star Lowry, who also had six assists, has now scored in double figures in 16 consecutive games against the Grizzlies.

“It was a good win. We put ourselves in a hole and we had to dig ourselves out, but we did what had to do to win the game,” said Lowry.

NBA: Toronto Raptors at Memphis Grizzlies Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry drives past Memphis Grizzlies' Mike Conley. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Fred VanVleet also scored 18 points for the Raptors who have won nine of the last 11 contests against the Grizzlies including three of the last four in Memphis.

Toronto used a three point shooting barrage halfway through the fourth quarter to wipe out a Grizzlies’ lead and seize command in front of a crowd of 14,100 at the FedEx Forum. The Raptors outscored the Southwest Division leading Memphis 17-2 during that stretch and would never trail again.

VanVleet drained three shots from beyond the arc in the fourth and Lowry finished with five of eight attempted threes. VanVleet made all six shots he took in the game.

Kawhi Leonard delivered 17 points and 10 rebounds and Serge Ibaka added 16 for the Raptors who have compiled a sizeable winning streak since suffering a three-game losing skid.

They will face their biggest test on Thursday when they square off against the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors who could have Stephen Curry back. 

NBA: New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin during player introductions prior to the game against the New York Knicks. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Griffin enormous for Pistons

Pistons forward Blake Griffin had 30 points, five assists and four rebounds in Detroit’s 115-108 win over the Knicks. Rookie Allonzo Trier also had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for New York.

Grizzlies center Marc Gasol had 27 points, four rebounds and four assists, but Memphis coughed up a 17-point second-half lead to the Raptors, who won 122-114.

Suns forward T.J. Warren had 25 points and seven rebounds in a 109-104 loss to the Pacers.

