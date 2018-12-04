'A disgusting thing to say' - Carsley rejects claim about his role with the English FA

LEE CARSLEY HAS reacted strongly after reading a rumour online about the nature of his job with the English FA.

The former Everton midfielder, capped 40 times for the Republic of Ireland, has earned a reputation as a top, young coach after spells with Coventry City, Sheffield United, Brentford, Manchester City and Birmingham City.

He is now working as assistant to Aidy Boothroyd with a talented England U21 side.

When Hugh Cahill jokingly asked if Carsley had recently seen Declan Rice around St George’s Park during an interview on RTÉ 2FM’s Game On last night, he replied:

I read something on one of the websites saying that I was employed by the English FA to stop Irish players playing for Ireland, which is a disgusting thing to say, to be honest.

“It’s an embarrassing thing. As if I’d do that?! My thoughts are to let the players decide. They should never force anyone to do anything. You want players to run towards you rather than run away from you.”

Lining out for Ireland against Brazil's Lucas Leiva in 2008. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Carsley, who says the FAI turned down an offer of his services in the past, was recently linked with the Ireland U21s job, which was filled by Stephen Kenny last week.

The 44-year-old revealed that he has never been contacted by Irish football’s governing body in relation to any roles, but insists he does have ambitions to be involved at some stage in the future.

“I wasn’t approached,” added Carsley. “I didn’t have one phone call off anyone with regards to any jobs. I’ve never spoke to anyone from the FAI. It’s not something I would chase after, to be honest. It’s always nice to approached but it’s not something that I’d push.

Obviously, I played for Ireland. At some point, I would like to be involved in the coaching, but, like I say, it’s always nice when someone wants you. I’m really loving what I’m doing at the minute and I always have done.

“You’d like to think it’s down to the standard of coaching in the Irish league, and all the coaching courses that the FAI put on means there’s a pathway for coaches in the country, which is fair enough. I’ve got absolutely no qualms with that. If it’s working and they’re producing players, then brilliant — I’m all for that.”

Listen to the full Game On interview here

