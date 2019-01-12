This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leeds apologise to Derby over spy revelation after Bielsa admission

The FA say they’ll investigate the episode.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 12:08 PM
43 minutes ago 869 Views 2 Comments
Sorry: Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.
MARCELO BIELSA HAS been reminded of his responsibilities by Leeds United, and the club’s owner Andrea Radrizzani has apologised to Derby County counterpart Mel Morris over the spying scandal.

Derby claimed on Friday that a man caught acting “suspiciously” near their training ground a day previously was a Leeds employee, an incident that will be investigated by the Football Association.

Police confirmed a man was found and questioned at the perimeter fence of the complex, before being sent on his way with no arrest made.

Leeds boss Bielsa accepted in a pre-match interview before Friday’s 2-0 win over the Rams that he was personally responsible for sending a club employee but showed little remorse in a remarkable defence of his actions.

The Championship leaders have now stated their intention to speak with Bielsa, who conceded he personally sent the man in question without notifying the club, regarding his remarks.

A club statement read: “Following comments made by Marcelo Bielsa yesterday the club will look to work with our head coach and his staff to remind them of the integrity and honesty which are the foundations that Leeds United is built on.

“Our owner Andrea Radrizzani has met with Derby County’s owner Mel Morris to formally apologise for Marcelo’s actions.

“We will make no further comment on this matter.”

The issue has received widespread condemnation, with former Newcastle United and Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas – now a prominent pundit – calling for Leeds to be hit with a points deduction, while Sky Sports Football League analyst and former Ireland international Keith Andrews labelled the incident “disgusting”.

Ahead of a huge weekend of Heineken Champions Cup action, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey assess the provinces’ chances of putting a foot in the last eight:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

