This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 11 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leeds snap losing streak to extend lead at the top of the Championship

Kemar Roofe and Jack Harrison were on the mark at Elland Road tonight.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Jan 2019, 10:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,865 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4436477
Leeds' lead is now five points at the top of the Championship.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Leeds' lead is now five points at the top of the Championship.
Leeds' lead is now five points at the top of the Championship.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

LEEDS UNITED PUT pre-match controversy to one side to defeat Derby County 2-0 and move five points clear at the top of the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa took responsibility for the Leeds spy scandal, after Derby had accused their opponents of sending a staff member to view the Rams’ training session on Thursday, with the incident set to be investigated by the Football Association.

But the admission from the Leeds boss had little impact on his side’s fine performance as Leeds bounced back from a three-match losing streak in all competitions.

Andre Wisdom’s clumsy foul on Ezgjan Alioski 32 seconds in saw referee Andy Davies award Leeds a penalty, but a surprising offside flag came to Derby’s rescue.

Frank Lampard’s side could not match their hosts’ intensity, however, and were behind when Jack Clarke marked his first Championship start with a sublime assist for Kemar Roofe to hammer home from close range.

Clarke turned on the style again after the restart, looping in a cross that Scott Carson could only parry to the waiting Alioski, who teed up Jack Harrison for a simple finish.

Referee Davies failed to spot a foul in the box by Tom Lawrence soon after, although Bailey Peacock-Farrell was fortunate to escape punishment for a high lunge on Duane Holmes at the other end.

Leeds’ victory takes them five points clear of nearest challengers Norwich City, who face fourth-place West Brom on Saturday, while Derby remain in sixth.

Ahead of a huge weekend of Heineken Champions Cup action, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey assess the provinces’ chances of putting a foot in the last eight:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Keith Higgins and Colm Boyle handed first starts of the season for Galway clash
    Keith Higgins and Colm Boyle handed first starts of the season for Galway clash
    Cesc Fabregas completes move to Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco
    Juventus boss insists Ronaldo is 'serene' despite DNA sample request over rape allegation
    SOCCER
    Torres looks for his only way out
    Torres looks for his only way out
    On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
    Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
    LEINSTER
    'I'm not worried about what we don't have - we have so much faith in the players'
    'I'm not worried about what we don't have - we have so much faith in the players'
    Cullen provides positive news on Seán O'Brien's fitness ahead of Six Nations
    Sexton rehabbing knee issue as Leinster provide update on injured players
    MUNSTER
    As it happened: Gloucester v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    As it happened: Gloucester v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    Good news for fans as Munster's European pool decider set for free-to-air TV
    How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie