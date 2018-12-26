This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 26 December, 2018
Stunning late comebacks from Leeds and Norwich see them remain top two in Championship

Both sides netted twice in injury-time in their home games this afternoon.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 5:38 PM
59 minutes ago 1,686 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4414448

A DRAMATIC DAY of action in the Championship saw both Leeds United and Norwich City maintain their push for promotion as they staged remarkable comebacks to claim points.

Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers - Sky Bet Championship - Elland Road Kemar Roofe celebrates his late winner for Leeds United. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Leeds went behind 2-1 in the 90th minute at home to Blackburn Rovers but mounted a stunning revival thanks to two goals deep in injury-time from Kemar Roofe as they won 3-2.

They go three points clear at the top of the table as Norwich City could only draw but that was still a dramatic outcome for the Carrow Road side. They were 3-0 down to Nottingham Forest with 13 minutes of normal time remaining and trailed 3-1 as the game entered injury-time but claimed a 3-3 draw after a frantic finale.

The games continued the theme of late shows from top two in the Championship after Leeds came from 2-0 down on Sunday to win 3-2 against Aston Villa after Roofe’s 95th minute winner and Norwich defeated Blackburn last Saturday 1-0 thanks to Teemu Pukki’s 86th minute strike.

Leeds went ahead this afternoon through a Derrick Williams own goal as they went ahead at half-time but a 47th minute penalty and 90th minute goal from Charlie Mulgrew pushed Blackburn in front. Yet Marcelo Bielsa’s side grabbed the spoils thanks to Roofe’s late goals.

Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers - Sky Bet Championship - Elland Road Dejected Blackburn Rovers players after they were defeated today. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

They’re top on 51 points ahead of Norwich on 48 points yet the second placed side were celebrating after they came from 3-0 down to claim a point. Matty Cash had put Forest ahead at the break before goals from Jack Robinson and a second from Cash looked to have secured victory for them. Mario Vrancic pulled one back for Norwich and Onel Hernandez was the hero as he netted in the 94th and 98th minutes for the home side.

Norwich City v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship - Carrow Road Source: EMPICS Sport

Elsewhere in the promotion race, West Brom stay third after a 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic as Jay Rodriguez notched a brace at the Hawthorns.

Fourth-placed Sheffield United ran out 3-1 winners over Derby County, who are sixth, while fifth-placed Middlesbrough lost 1-0 to Sheffield Wednesday. The competitive nature of the division is illustrated by the fact that seven points separate United in fourth and Stoke City in 11th.

There were goals for Irish players as well today with Conor Hourihane ensuring Aston Villa won 1-0 away to Swansea City and Alan Browne scored in Preston’s 2-1 defeat at home to Hull City.

Championship Results

Birmingham City 2-0 Stoke City
Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Rotherham United
Bristol City 1-1 Brentford
Leeds United 3-2 Blackburn Rovers
Middlesbrough 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Millwall 1-0 Reading
Norwich City 3-3 Nottingham Forest
Preston North End 1-2 Hull City
QPR 3-0 Ipswich Town
Sheffield United 3-1 Derby County

