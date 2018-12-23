This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hourihane on target for Villa but Leeds cap stunning comeback with 95th-minute winner

Marcelo Bielsa’s men came out on top in a dramatic five-goal thriller at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 3:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,953 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4412658
Kemar Roofe celebrates scoring Leeds' third goal on Sunday.
Image: Nick Potts
Kemar Roofe celebrates scoring Leeds' third goal on Sunday.
Kemar Roofe celebrates scoring Leeds' third goal on Sunday.
Image: Nick Potts

LEEDS UNITED MOVED top of the Championship after Kemar Roofe’s 95th-minute strike secured a remarkable 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa.

It looked like Norwich City would be taking pole position, but Roofe struck deep into stoppage time to claim a vital victory.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were up against it from the 17th minute, when Conor Hourihane added to Tammy Abraham’s well-crafted opener.

But, buoyed by an excellent finish from half-time substitute Jack Clarke in the 56th minute, Leeds restored parity when Pontus Jansson headed home from a corner soon after.

Leeds were unfortunate that referee Andy Madley failed to spot a clear handball from Glenn Whelan in the box.

But their fortune changed in the final minute of stoppage time when Villa failed to clear a long ball and Roofe hammered home a volley to gift the visitors a perfect early Christmas present.

The victory means Leeds leapfrog Norwich at the top, while Villa sit 11th.

