Leeds' week of controversy ends in defeat, Irish midfielder Browne claims 9th goal of the season

GOALS FROM SAM Clucas and Joe Allen helped Stoke upset Championship leaders Leeds today.
Clucas opened the scoring shortly after half-time, before Pontus Jansson’s sending-off on 76 minutes made life more difficult for the visitors.
Allen doubled his side’s advantage two minutes from time, before Ezgjan Alioski grabbed a last-gasp consolation.
It was the end of an eventful week for Leeds in which ‘spygate’ and its fallout dominated headlines.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side are now just a point ahead of Norwich at the Championship’s summit.
Elsewhere, Irish international Alan Browne scored his ninth goal of the season in Preston’s 4-1 win away to QPR.
Fellow Irish international Sean Maguire also started for Alex Neil’s side.
English Championship results on Saturday:
Aston Villa 2 Hull 2
Blackburn 2 Ipswich 0
Derby 2 Reading 1
Middlesbrough 1 Millwall 1
Nottingham Forest 0 Bristol City 1
QPR 1 Preston 4
Rotherham 2 Brentford 4
Sheffield Wednesday 1 Wigan 0
Stoke 2 Leeds 1
