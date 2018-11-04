Leeds come from behind to beat red-faced Wigan and power to top of the table

LEEDS UNITED CAME from behind to beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 this afternoon and subsequently return to the top of the Championship table.

Kemar Roofe scored the winner. Source: Richard Sellers

Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe hit the goals as Marelo Bielsa’s side handed the Lactics their first home defeat of the season — on a day they celebrated the Whelan family’s 23-year association with the club, this their parting game before selling up.

It was the home side that set the tone at the DW Stadium, opening the scoring with just six minutes on the clock as Reece James slotted home a stunning free-kick.

Wigan chairman Dave Whelan (second front right) in the stand. Source: Richard Sellers

It took just three minutes for the now table-toppers to muster up a response, the impressive Hernandez tapping in from close range to level proceedings.

And on 46 minutes, just on the restart, Leeds completed the turnaround as Kemar Roofe capitalised on a defensive mix-up and goalkeeping howler.

LEEDS IN FRONT



Just seconds in to the second half and Wigan goalkeeper Walton gifts Leeds the lead through Roofe!



Watch Wigan v Leeds now live on Sky Sports Football or follow: https://t.co/d9TR6L1Aln pic.twitter.com/FfCQdlUuMg — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 4, 2018

He walked the ball into an empty goal as Christian Walton and Cedric Kipre were left red-faced after colliding and failing to clear their lines.

Leeds saw the game out with ease, running to their fourth away win of the season and leapfrogging Norwich City on goal difference in the Championship standings.

Source: Sky Sports.

