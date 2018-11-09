This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leicester City reveal plans for statue in tribute to late owner Srivaddhanaprabha

Srivaddhanaprabha’s son announced the move as ‘a permanent and fitting tribute to the man that made it all possible.’

By AFP Friday 9 Nov 2018, 6:49 PM
LEICESTER CITY’S LATE owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha will be immortalised with a memorial statue at the King Power Stadium after his death in a helicopter crash.

Thai billionaire Vichai was one of five people killed when his helicopter crashed outside the King Power following Leicester’s match against West Ham on October 27.

Mourning fans have turned Leicester’s stadium into a shrine for Vichai over the last two weeks and his son, Leicester’s vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, revealed there will now be a permanent reminder of the charismatic owner in the form of the statue.

Leicester helicopter crash A scene from outside the King Power last week. Source: Nigel French

Leicester supporters will pay an emotional tribute to Vichai when the Foxes host Burnley tomorrow in the team’s first home game since the crash.

“We will never be able to repay what he did for us -– for me as his son, us as his family, everyone connected to Leicester City and beyond -– but we are committed to honouring his memory and upholding his legacy,” Aiyawatt wrote in Saturday’s match programme.

“Our continued growth as a club, our state-of-the-art new training ground and our planned stadium expansion will help realise his vision for Leicester City.

“I plan to commission a statue of my father, for outside King Power Stadium, as a permanent and fitting tribute to the man that made it all possible.

“He will forever be in our hearts. He will never be forgotten.”

Cardiff City v Leicester City - Premier League - Cardiff City Stadium Fans pay tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha during the Premier League match against Cardiff. Source: Simon Galloway

In the eight years since the Srivaddhanaprabha family bought Leicester in 2010, Vichai helped transform the club beyond all recognition.

They won the Premier League title as 5,000-1 outsiders in 2016 and played in the Champions League for the first time the following season.

Plans for the game against Burnley include gifts of commemorative scarves, pin badges, clap banners and the souvenir programmes for supporters in attendance, while a ‘Tribute to Khun Vichai’ video will be shown on the big screens before kick-off.

