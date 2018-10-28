This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -2 °C Monday 29 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leicester's Thai boss killed in helicopter crash

A stream of fans already fearing the worst had laid out flowers, football scarves and Buddhist prayers in tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

By AFP Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 11:04 PM
1 hour ago 10,645 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4311076
File photo dated 07-08-2016 of Leicester City's chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
Image: Adam Davy
File photo dated 07-08-2016 of Leicester City's chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
File photo dated 07-08-2016 of Leicester City's chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
Image: Adam Davy

LEICESTER CITY’S THAI billionaire boss was among five people killed when his helicopter crashed and burst into flames in the Premier League side’s football stadium car park moments after taking off from the pitch, the club said on Sunday.

A stream of fans already fearing the worst had laid out flowers, football scarves and Buddhist prayers outside the grounds after Saturday’s accident in tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha — the man they credit for an against-all-odds Premiership victory in 2016.

“The world has lost a great man,” the club said in a statement.

“Leicester City was a family under his leadership. It is as a family that we will grieve his passing and maintain the pursuit of a vision for the club that is now his legacy,” it said.

A book of condolence will be opened at the stadium from Tuesday and the team postponed its fixture against Southampton.

“Everyone at the Club has been truly touched by the remarkable response of the football family, whose thoughtful messages of support and solidarity have been deeply appreciated at this difficult time,” the statement said.

Police named the four other victims as Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, two members of Vichai’s staff, pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

Vichai, 60, the owner of Thailand’s King Power duty-free empire, was a regular at matches who used to fly to and from home games.

He and the four other victims boarded the blue craft, which took off from the middle of the pitch once the stadium had emptied after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Eyewitnesses said the helicopter appeared to develop a mechanical problem in its rear propeller shortly after takeoff.

Images showed orange balls of flame engulfing the wreckage in the car park at King Power Stadium — the scene of unbridled jubilation after Leicester’s Premier League victory two years ago.

Prayers and tributes poured in from across Britain from the footballing world and beyond for the jovial man many credit with bringing glory to the central English city with the miracle-making club.

“He’s put Leicester on the map,” supporter Cathy Dann, 55, told AFP.

“He’s made us big,” she said, as aviation experts picked through small pieces of wreckage scattered on the stadium’s edge.

Among the tributes was an image of Ganesh — a Hindu god also seen in Thai Buddhist temples.

A minute’s silence was observed before the whistle of Sunday’s Premier League matches.

It is a family business and they have instilled this sense of family not just throughout the club but into the city as well,” Andrew Hulley, the team’s chaplain for the past seven years, told AFP.

- Prayers and disbelief -

England legend Gary Lineker, a former Leicester player who was hosting the BBC’s Match of the Day when the accident happened, tweeted: “That was the most difficult @BBCMOTD I’ve ever hosted… A terrible tragedy. Heartbreaking.”

And ordinary fans in central Bangkok said Vichai helped develop Thailand’s football as well, bringing the Southeast Asian country greater recognition in the sports world.

“He is an important person who has raised the bar of Thai football further,” Apichart Jitratkavee, a Leicester fan in the Thai capital, told AFP.

Vichai bought Leicester City in 2010 and moved to chairman the following February, pouring millions into the team and becoming a beloved figure in the club and the city — a feat not always achieved by the Premier League’s foreign owners.

- 5,000-1 odds -

It was under Vichai’s ownership that Leicester crafted one of the biggest fairytales in English football history by winning the 2015/16 Premier League, having started the season as 5,000-1 outsiders for the title.

Vichai’s investments in the club helped return them to England’s Premier League from the second-tier Championship in 2014.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha File Photo File photo dated 07-05-2016 of Leicester City celebrate winning the Barclays Premier League, after the match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Source: Nick Potts

They initially seemed outclassed by richer and more established rivals from London, Liverpool and Manchester, languishing at the very bottom of the table for most of the 2014/15 season.

The Foxes, as the team are nicknamed, then engineered what fans now fondly refer to as the “Great Escape”, winning seven of their last nine matches.

They ended up finishing 14th, securing another season in Europe’s richest league in 2015/16.

But not even their most devout fans could have imagined what happened next.

Vardy, signed from non-league Fleetwood Town, scored in 11 consecutive matches, propelling the men in blue to a title without parallel in Premier League history.

The success also qualified them for the first time for the lucrative Champions League, the pinnacle of European football played by the continent’s most successful sides, including Barcelona and Real Madrid.

There, Leicester City defied the odds yet again, winning their group before eventually losing their quarter-final 2-1 over two legs to Atletico Madrid.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ramos: Real Madrid players are with Lopetegui 'to the death'
    Ramos: Real Madrid players are with Lopetegui 'to the death'
    'Referee made it easy for Man United' - Marco Silva rages at penalty for Martial's 'clear dive'
    Luis Suarez scores hat-trick as Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in electric El Clasico
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Leicester's Thai boss killed in helicopter crash
    Leicester's Thai boss killed in helicopter crash
    Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League
    Robbie Brady plays first game in 10 months but Burnley suffer heavy defeat against Chelsea
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    'Bayern Munich had already sold tickets for the next round... We were minutes away from history'
    'Bayern Munich had already sold tickets for the next round... We were minutes away from history'
    'The Phibsboro Flop': When Pele came to Dublin and was ripped to shreds by the press
    Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels following dismal league campaign

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie