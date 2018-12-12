This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 12 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic striker Griffiths to take time away from football to deal with 'ongoing issues'

‘He has reached a point where it’s a struggle and needs to find happiness.’

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 12 Dec 2018, 3:13 PM
2 hours ago 5,119 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4391126
Leigh Griffiths (file pic).
Image: Andrew Milligan
Leigh Griffiths (file pic).
Leigh Griffiths (file pic).
Image: Andrew Milligan

CELTIC STRIKER LEIGH Griffiths is taking a break from football “for a period of time” as he receives professional help to deal with personal issues.

Manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed today that the 28-year-old Scotland international will take an indefinite break to focus on himself.

In a stop-start season that has been disrupted by injuries, Griffiths has made 22 appearances and scored six times for the Hoops, while he withdrew from the Scotland squad to face Israel and Portugal in October to concentrate on his fitness.

This though, the boss said, is more than a football issue.

“Leigh has had ongoing issues for a number of months,” Rodgers said, as quoted by BBC.

“He has reached a point where it’s a struggle for him. We are going to give him all the professional help he needs to get him back in a good place.”

Rodgers declined to elaborate on the issues, labelling them “confidential”, but noted that the player “needs to find a happiness.”

“He’s a great guy but football and life is tough for him right now,” Rodgers added. “We want to help him with that and we’ll let you know when he’s back.

“I’m very close with him. We have a strong relationship but he’s had number of issues outside of football.

“The most important thing for managers and coaches is the welfare of players. It’s no longer a weakness to talk now. He has all of our support — the team, the staff and the supporters.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    'For the first time it feels really special': Pochettino revels in Tottenham progress
    Late Lucas strike in Barcelona sends Tottenham through to last 16
    FOOTBALL
    Raheem Sterling rounds off difficult few days with Premier League award
    Raheem Sterling rounds off difficult few days with Premier League award
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    'I don't like your question': Mourinho shoots down query over how to get the best from Pogba
    LIVERPOOL
    'It was amazing': Klopp hails Alisson's wonder-save
    'It was amazing': Klopp hails Alisson's wonder-save
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    'Is this so special?' - Napoli star not impressed by Liverpool's famous 'This is Anfield' sign
    LEINSTER
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Furlong demands Leinster hit another gear in Aviva showdown with Bath
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ex-Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams to become new president of Rugby Football League
    Ex-Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams to become new president of Rugby Football League
    Guardiola says racism 'is everywhere' and rallies behind 'incredible' Sterling
    Chelsea fan claims he called Sterling 'a Manc c***, not a black c***'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie